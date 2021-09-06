North American Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles Replacement Filters Aftermarket: Electric Vehicles, Connected Solutions and Customer Focused Service Solutions are Key Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles Replacement Filters Aftermarket, Category Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyzes key Medium-duty (MD) and Heavy-duty (HD) truck filter replacement trends in the aftermarket. The filters covered in this study are oil, fuel, air, and cabin product segments. Market forecasts are derived from the miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rate, and total Vehicles in Operation (VIO). It breaks down the filters aftermarket by unit shipment, revenue, distribution channel, and price. Furthermore, the competitive environment and market shares of top market participants are examined in each product category.

The North American class 4-8 truck filter aftermarket is mature, and the well-established participants have built strong relationships across all distribution channels. The filters aftermarket is a high-volume market, as these components are changed frequently depending on the miles driven, maintenance practices, and operational environment. Filter technology is improving consistently in terms of its reliability and durability, further extending its useful life, Furthermore, newer model year vehicles are fitted with advanced and cleaner engines that ultimately extend the replacement rates for fleets.

Customers are highly price sensitive in the class 4-8 truck segment, and with this high replacement component, they will consider low-cost offshore filters for their vehicles. Most established competitors are combating offshore competitors with a price-tiered product approach to satisfy all market participants. The study concludes with a discussion of 3 growth opportunities in this space that participants can use to take action.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

Key Growth Metrics for Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

3. Research Scope, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

4. Definitions and Segmentation, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

5. Demand Analysis, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

COVID-19 Impact on Filter Aftermarket

VIO Forecast by Class, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Annual Vehicle Miles Traveled - Forecast

Case Impact on Filters Aftermarket - 2027

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Revenue Forecast by Vehicle Type, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Type, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Revenue Forecast by Segment, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Average Price Forecast by Segment - Class 4-8 Filters Truck Filters Aftermarket

Unit Distribution Channel Analysis, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, MD Oil Filters

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, MD Fuel Filters

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, MD Air Filters

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, MD Cabin Filters

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HD Oil Filters

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HD Fuel Filters

13. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HD Air Filters

14. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HD Cabin Filters

15. Competitive Analysis, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

16. Suppler Profiles, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Baldwin Filters

Cummins Filtration

Donaldson Company Inc.

MANN+HUMMEL

FRAM Filters

17. Growth Opportunity Universe, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Growth Opportunity 1 - Electric Vehicles, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2 - Connected Solutions, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3 - Customer Focused Service Solutions, 2021



