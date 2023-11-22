NORTH AMERICAN MENOPAUSE SOCIETY PUBLISHES REBALANCE HEALTH IRB STUDY CITING AN 80% EFFICACY IN THE REDUCTION OF HOT FLASHES

News provided by

Rebalance Health

22 Nov, 2023, 09:01 ET

Rebalance Health's IRB-Approved, Open-Labeled Study Found a 90% Reduction of Menopausal Symptoms

DENVER, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, health and wellness company, Rebalance Health announced preliminary results, from an IRB-approved open label study that was 70% completed at the time the abstract was written citing significant reduction in menopausal symptoms in the North American Menopause Society's Menopause Journal and full study outcomes will be released in Q1. Rebalance Health's products affect cortisol levels through a proprietary delivery system that allows the body to rebalance naturally without the use of hormone replacement therapy. Taken 3 times a day, each dose is formulated in accordance to how the body metabolizes the active ingredients for the most enhanced and effective outcome to help the body achieve the optimal cortisol levels based on the time of day.

Continue Reading

The IRB-approved, open-label study led by Dr. Todd Dorfman, Chief Medical Officer at Rebalance Health, involved 101 females with a mean age of 53 years old, from various ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds that had not used hormone therapy in the past 12 months and were experiencing hot flashes. The participants were given a 90-day supply of The Hot Flash System, consisting of three lozenges per day. They reported the number of hot flashes and provided feedback on a daily questionnaire. Participants who consented also had four separate blood draws taken (before starting the supplement and every 30 days until the study ended) measuring a variety of hormones and other menopausal parameters. The results speak for themselves:

  • 90% of participants reported a reduction in menopausal symptoms
  • 80% of participants reported a significant reduction in hot flashes and other menopausal symptoms
  • 25% of participants reported a complete elimination of hot flashes
  • Participants reported improved quality and duration of sleep, increased energy levels, enhanced mood, libido, mental clarity, recovery from working out and improved skin and nails.

"We are honored that the North American Menopause Society has published our abstract and thrilled that our product can help tens of millions of women suffering from their menopausal symptoms. When my wife was diagnosed with Cushings in 2020, pharmaceutical treatment was not an option for us, so I was determined to find a natural, effective, and safe solution that could actually work in reducing her symptoms. The outcome of our product development was mind blowing. It's rewarding to hear about all of our consumers' lives that we have changed dramatically, and we are excited to announce this formal IRB study in an effort to show credibility in a space with a lot of misinformation so that we can truly help the 47 million women who enter menopause annually," said Founder, President and CEO of Rebalance Health, Justin Hai.

This abstract of preliminary data demonstrates that the proprietary delivery system increases serum estradiol levels and reduces vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes, brain fog, lack of energy, loss of libido etc..), in menopausal women over time as women continue to take the supplement system. The efficacy of the Directline® technology showed a 300% greater peak serum levels and a 60% longer peak blood levels compared to best in class products on the market. This proved the efficacy of both the Directline® delivery system and the ingredient profile of the supplements.

The Hot Flash System is available monthly $63.75, quarterly $180, one-time $75 on rebalancehealth.com. Rebalance Health's products are vegan, formulated by doctor, and contain no; fillers, additives, dyes, preservatives, gluten, soy, and whey. In Q1 2024, Rebalance Health is anticipating the full study to be published by a leading medical publication, with unprecedented data not released in the NAMS abstract. 

About Rebalance Health
Rebalance began with co-founder Justin Hai researching ways to help his wife, who was diagnosed with Cushings – a condition characterized by an overproduction of cortisol levels in the body. As he talked with cortisol experts – some who are now a part of the Rebalance Health Science Team – he saw how there is a disconnect in supplements that help support the hormone. With solutions that tend to only focus on symptoms, instead of the solution, he set out to change that. The Rebalance Systems™ are three daily lozenges, in different formulations, that help with hot flashes, anxiety, or testosterone throughout the day and night, so you can get on with bringing the best of you to every moment of your life.

SOURCE Rebalance Health

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.