North American OEMs' Over-the-Air Update (Firmware-Over-The-Air [FOTA]/Software-Over-The-Air [SOTA]) Strategic Analysis Report 2023 with Focus on Tesla, Ford, GM, Rivian, and Lucid

This study offers insight into North American OEMs' over-the-air update (firmware-over-the-air [FOTA]/software-over-the-air [SOTA]) strategies.

The study analyzes various OEMs headquartered in North America that have adopted OTA updates; it breaks down the number of OTA updates each company offers for each category. OEMs, including Tesla, Ford, GM, Rivian, and Lucid, are profiled for their OTA capabilities. A detailed sketch of the penetration of these services along with subsegment penetration for each OTA update type is also available for the respective OEMs.

The study also examines OTA update market growth drivers and restraints and analyzes a few use cases for automakers, including Tesla and GM. 3 growth opportunities are discussed, and the publisher offers recommendations to market participants to leverage them.

Growth Opportunities

New Revenue Opportunities for OEMs from In-cabin Features and Technology with Frequent OTA Updates

Continuous Software Updates for Improved Vehicle Performance and Reliability

Growth of Autonomous Vehicles and EVs to Boost Demand for OTA Updates

The report segments OTA updates into 12 categories:

Powertrain

Infotainment Services

Connected Services

Advanced Driver Assistance System/Autonomous Driving ADAS/AD

Chassis

Remote Services

Bug Fixes

User Manuals

Health, Wellness, and Well-being (HWW)

Passive Safety

Active Safety

Comfort/Convenience

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on OTA Updates in the Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Introduction to OTA Updates

OTA Updates in the Automotive Industry: How and Why

Key Participants and OTA Update Types

OTA Update Segmentation

OTA Updates in the Automotive Industry: A Timeline

OTA Update Trends Affecting On-demand Feature Adoption

OEMs Recalling Vehicles with and without OTA Updates: A Case Study

OTA Updates: The Future

4. Privacy Data Regulations and Standards Impacting OTA Updates: North America

California Consumer Privacy Act (Automotive)

The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act

Distribution of State-level Privacy Laws, the United States

Colorado Privacy Act

Virginia and West Virginia Release Laws Governing OTA Updates

and West Virginia Release Laws Governing OTA Updates Categories of Regulations, Standards, and Policies by Region

5. Privacy Data Regulations and Standards Impacting OTA Updates: Europe and China

UNECE Regulation on Software Updates (OTA) and Software Update Management Systems (SUMSs): R156

Cybersecurity Regulations WP.29, Europe

Cybersecurity Regulations, China

Impact of Privacy Data Regulations on OTA Updates

6. Ford Motor Company OTA Updates by Segment

Ford Motor Company OTA Updates: A Snapshot

Ford Motor Company's OTA Updates: A Timeline

Ford Motor Company OTA Update Comparison by Segments

Ford Motor Company OTA Update Penetration by Subsegments

7. Tesla OTA Updates by Segment

Tesla OTA Updates: A Snapshot

Tesla's OTA Updates: A Timeline

Tesla OTA Update Comparison by Segments

Tesla OTA Update Penetration by Subsegments

Case Study: Tesla OTA Strategy Examples

Case Study: Tesla OTA Updates

8. GM OTA Updates by Segment

GM OTA Updates : A Snapshot

GM's OTA Updates: A Timeline

GM OTA Update Comparison by Segments

GM OTA Update Penetration by Subsegments

Case Study: The GM Ultifi Platform

9. Stellantis (FCA) OTA Updates by Segment

Stellantis (FCA) OTA Updates: A Snapshot

Stellantis (FCA)'s OTA Updates: A Timeline

Stellantis (FCA) OTA Update Comparison by Segments

Stellantis (FCA) OTA Update Penetration by Subsegments

10. Lucid Motors OTA Updates by Segment

Lucid Motors OTA Updates: A Snapshot

Lucid Motors' OTA Updates: A Timeline

Lucid Motors OTA Update Penetration by Subsegments

11. Rivian OTA Updates by Segment

Rivian OTA Updates: A Snapshot

Rivian's OTA Updates: A Timeline

Rivian OTA Update Comparison by Segments

Rivian OTA Update Penetration by Subsegments

12. Overall OTA Update Penetration by Segments in NA OEMs

Segment/Category Benchmarking by Automakers

North American OEMs: Comparison by Number of OTA Updates

North American OEMs: OTA Update Snapshot

North American OTA Updates : Comparison by Number of OTA Updates by Segments

North American OEMs: OTA Update Summary

EVs versus Non-EVs: A Comparative Analysis of EV OEMs

