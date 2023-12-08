North American Oil & Gas Industry Weekly Monitoring Service

The publication continues to provide weekly coverage of upstream, midstream and downstream news, spanning shale oil and gas, LNG, oil sands, transport by pipeline and rail, company performance and regional energy policy - on both national and state or provincial levels. NorthAmOil provides regular updates on the status of major proposed projects in both the US and Canada. The publication also looks at more distant prospects, such as offshore Arctic drilling.

Table of Contents from a Previous Issue

COMMENTARY

  • Canada's leading producers buoyed by high oil prices

INVESTMENT

  • Seneca selling California oil assets to Sentinel Peak

POLICY

  • Canada in talks on expediting East Coast LNG exports
  • Sources: US government asked Petrobras to raise oil output in March

PROJECTS & COMPANIES

  • Venture Global announces offtake agreements with ExxonMobil, Petronas

ENERGY TRANSITION

  • Gas firms call for US, EU to work on global methane measurement standard
  • ConocoPhillips shareholders reject Scope 3 emissions target proposal
  • SK E&S invests in US CCS project

NEWS IN BRIEF

NEWSBASE'S ROUNDUP GLOBAL (NRG)

