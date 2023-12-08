North American Oil & Gas Industry Weekly Monitoring Service

08 Dec, 2023, 21:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Oil & Gas Monitor" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publication continues to provide weekly coverage of upstream, midstream and downstream news, spanning shale oil and gas, LNG, oil sands, transport by pipeline and rail, company performance and regional energy policy - on both national and state or provincial levels. NorthAmOil provides regular updates on the status of major proposed projects in both the US and Canada. The publication also looks at more distant prospects, such as offshore Arctic drilling.
Table of Contents from a Previous Issue
COMMENTARY
- Canada's leading producers buoyed by high oil prices
INVESTMENT
- Seneca selling California oil assets to Sentinel Peak
POLICY
- Canada in talks on expediting East Coast LNG exports
- Sources: US government asked Petrobras to raise oil output in March
PROJECTS & COMPANIES
- Venture Global announces offtake agreements with ExxonMobil, Petronas
ENERGY TRANSITION
- Gas firms call for US, EU to work on global methane measurement standard
- ConocoPhillips shareholders reject Scope 3 emissions target proposal
- SK E&S invests in US CCS project
NEWS IN BRIEF
NEWSBASE'S ROUNDUP GLOBAL (NRG)
OUR CUSTOMERS
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2wwac
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
esearch and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article