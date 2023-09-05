North American Outdoorsman Releases Annual Women's Issue - Jana Waller Cover Story

Stories written by Women about Women highlights the impact of women in the hunting and fishing industry

CAZENOVIA N.Y., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Specialty Media Group announces the publishing of the August issue of North American Outdoorsman digital magazine. This issue features Jana Waller from Skullbound TV fame as the cover story talking about the rise of her career in the outdoor industry, and the influencers that shaped her career path, most importantly her dad. She talks about her desire to feel the excitement that hunts with her dad created, and ultimately this led her to bring this excitement to TV for all to share. Jana is an avid outdoorswoman and conservationist and works tirelessly to give veterans an opportunity to experience an expedition with her. Season 2022 of Skullbound TV Chronicles was devoted to veteran hunts.

Jana Waller - Outdoor Industry Pioneer
Read her story here: A Portrait of Grit and Grace in the Hunting and Outdoor Community

Dedicated Women's Issue
The issue theme is about Women in the Outdoor Industry, and how they are continuing to influence the landscape, legislation, gear, and opportunities for ladies to participate in greater numbers. Some highlighted stories include:

Adventure stories, tips and tricks, gear reviews, cooking, and more…
The issue also has adventure stories with expert tips on hunts for white tail deer, turkeys, geese, and other Big Game animals. Plus, how to use planning skills and new technologies to improve your chances of success, and highlighting success stories of hunters who harvested huge bucks, including some tips and techniques they used to ensure success. The gear reviews and new product releases have links to visit web sites for more information or purchase of the newest available gear. The food section covers preparing your harvest to enjoy at your table, as well as hosting many other wild game recipes.

