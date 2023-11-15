North American Passenger Vehicle Replacement Brakes Aftermarket Report 2023-2029: Opportunities Driven by Emergence of EVs, Brake Remanufacturing, and Leveraging eCommerce

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the North American Passenger Vehicle Replacement Brakes Aftermarket" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the class 1-3 (passenger cars and light commercial vehicles) brake component aftermarket in North America (the United States of America and Canada), in terms of both volume (235.5 million units) and value ($3.79 billion).

The analysis includes unit shipment and revenue by automotive brake subcategories, such as brake pads, brake rotors, brake shoes, brake drums, brake calipers, and remanufactured brake calipers.

The research discusses replacement rates and average manufacturer-level prices and presents forecasts across different product segments, covering both the independent aftermarket (IAM) and original equipment supplier (OES) distribution channels. It also covers the share of distribution channels held across various product subcategories, including the revenue share of distribution channel participants.

The base year for analysis is 2022 and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2029. In addition to market trends and profiles of key suppliers, industry growth opportunities tied to the emergence of alternative fuel vehicles (such as electric vehicles), sustainable manufacturing technologies, and the impact of escalating VIO figures are discussed.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the North American Passenger Vehicle Replacement Brakes Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Growth Metrics

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

3. Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Product Segmentation

Definitions

VIO Forecast by Vehicle (ICE) Age

VIO Forecast by Country

4. Total Market Forecasts and Trends

Key Findings

Key Indicators: NA Passenger Vehicle Brake Replacement Aftermarket

Replacement Rate Trend

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: ICE and EV Applications

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: ICE Applications

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: EV Applications

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type: ICE Applications

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type: EV Applications

Revenue Forecast by Product Type: ICE Applications

Revenue Forecast by Product Type: EV Applications

Unit and Revenue Forecast: Analysis

Overall Pricing Analysis: ICE Applications

Overall Pricing Analysis: EV Applications

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Breakdown of Distribution Channel by Product Type

Competitive Analysis: Revenue Market Share

CASE Impact on Replacement Brakes Aftermarket: 2029

5. Brake Pads Aftermarket

Key Growth Metrics

Overall Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: ICE and EV Applications

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: ICE Applications

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: EV Applications

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment: ICE Applications

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment: EV Applications

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment: ICE Applications

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment: EV Applications

Pricing Analysis: ICE Applications

Pricing Analysis: EV Applications

Competitive Analysis: Revenue Market Share

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Replacement Mode

6. Brake Shoes Aftermarket

Key Growth Metrics

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment: ICE Applications

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment: ICE Applications

Average Pricing Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Revenue Market Share

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Replacement Mode

7. Brake Rotors Aftermarket

Key Growth Metrics

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: ICE and EV Applications

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: ICE Applications

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: EV Applications

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment: ICE Applications

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment: EV Applications

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment: ICE Applications

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment: EV Applications

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product: New vs. Resurfaced

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product: New vs. Resurfaced

Pricing Analysis: ICE Applications

Pricing Analysis: EV Applications

Competitive Analysis: Revenue Market Share

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Replacement Mode

8. Brake Drums Aftermarket

Key Growth Metrics

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Shipment Forecast by Segment: ICE Applications

Percent Units Forecast by Segment: ICE Applications

Average Pricing Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Revenue Market Share

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Replacement Mode

9. Brake Calipers Aftermarket

Key Growth Metrics

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: ICE and EV Applications

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: ICE Applications

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: EV Applications

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type: New vs. Remanufactured

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type: New vs. Remanufactured

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment: ICE Applications

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment: ICE Applications

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment: EV Applications

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment: EV Applications

Pricing Analysis: ICE Applications

Pricing Analysis: EV Applications

Competitive Analysis: Revenue Market Share

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Replacement Mode

10. Distribution Channel Analysis

Brake Pads: Retail Supplier Matrix

Brake Pads: Market Share of Distribution Channel Participants

Brake Pads: Distributor Brand Analysis

Brake Shoes: Retail Supplier Matrix

Brake Shoes: Market Share of Distribution Channel Participants

Brake Shoes: Distributor Brand Analysis

Brake Rotors: Retail Supplier Matrix

Brake Rotors: Market Share of Distribution Channel Participants

Brake Rotors: Distributor Brand Analysis

Brake Drums: Retail Supplier Matrix

Brake Drums: Market Share of Distribution Channel Participants

Brake Drums: Distributor Brand Analysis

Brake Calipers: Retail Supplier Matrix

Brake Calipers: Market Share of Distribution Channel Participants

Brake Calipers: Distributor Brand Analysis

11. Supplier Profiles

North American Passenger Vehicle Replacement Brakes Aftermarket Industry: Summary of Brands

MAT Holdings Inc.

Friction One Brake Technology

First Brands Group

DRiV Automotive Inc., a Tenneco Company

Winhere Brake Parts Inc.

Rayloc, a Subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company

Akebono Brake Corp.

BBB Industries LLC.

Cardone Industries Inc.

EBC Brakes USA Inc.

Inc. Brembo North America Inc.

Bosch Auto Parts, a Division of Robert Bosch LLC.

ZF-TRW Automotive

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Emergence of EVs

Growth Opportunity 2: Brake Remanufacturing

Growth Opportunity 3: Leveraging eCommerce

13. The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n7z9vq

