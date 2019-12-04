North American Portable Humidifiers Market Report 2019: Focus on Ultrasonic/Cool Mist, Evaporative, Warm Mist Portable, Vaporizers, Steam Inhalers
Dec 04, 2019, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 North American Portable Humidifiers Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American Portable Humidifier Market report includes market size, growth rates, market share information and revenue forecasts to 2025.
The study is a comprehensive analysis also including pricing trends, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, distribution channel trends, latest developments and company profiles. The scope covers Canada and the United States.
Equipment that increases the humidity (moisture) level in a room or designated area. Humidification is necessary in colder climate to add moisture to the air in dry weather. For the purposes of this study, portable humidifiers refer to units that are often categorized for seasonal, pharmacy and baby purchases.
The distribution channels for portable humidifiers include pharmacies, drug stores, mass retailers, online, television direct, specialty stores, and co-op.
The product categories included are ultrasonic/cool mist, evaporative, warm mist portable humidifiers, as well as vaporizers and steam inhalers.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Scope of research
II. Terms and definitions
III. Research methodology
IV. Executive summary
V. Market overview
VI. Market drivers.
VII. Market restraints and challenges
VIII.Market trends
IX. Pricing trends
X. Market data
a. Revenue forecast, North America
b. Market share by revenue, by company (2018)
c. Revenue forecast, United States
d. Revenue forecast, Canada
e. Market share by revenue, by product type (2018)
f. Market share by revenue, by retailer (2018)
g. Market share by revenue, by distribution channel (2018)
h. Distribution channel trends, online distribution
XI. SWOT analysis
XII. Competitive landscape
a. Helen of Troy Limited
b. Newell Brands
c. Essick Air Products Inc
d. Plaston International Corporation
e. Crane USA Inc.
f. Stadler Form USA
g. Pure Guardian, Inc./Guardian Technologies
h. Vapore, LLC. - MyPurMist
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rd4zyg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article