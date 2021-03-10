North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market Report 2021-2025: Energy-efficient Solutions and Digital Services such as Pumps-as-a-Service to Present Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovative Business Models Focused on Digital Solutions Offer New Opportunities in the North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The main objective of this growth opportunity analysis is to assess the impact of market trends and challenges influencing growth prospects for positive displacement (PD) pump original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the next 5 years.

As business uncertainty becomes an inevitable factor, end users across industry verticals are revisiting their strategies to adapt to the new market conditions. The unpredicted outbreak of Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) and its consequent impact on slowing down global manufacturing, which is also being interpreted as the COVID-19 induced economic recession, has severely affected the performance of pump OEMs' North American business in 2020.

Oil prices reached their lowest level in history, worsening of US-China trade relations, closure of rigs by small oil enterprises, and massive job cuts in both the United States and Canada have contributed to the decrease in sales of PD pumps in North America.

Some of the key trends analyzed in this study include the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and digital transformation, energy efficiency, impact of oil prices, and the US-China trade war. IIoT is one of the key trends affecting manufacturers as end users continue to emphasize improvements to plant maintenance as well as a reduced operational expenditure (OPEX).

As companies realize that the future of manufacturing will be driven by IIoT, they will begin to look at data ownership, security, integration with existing infrastructure, and return on investment (ROI).

Importantly, this research offers 5 lucrative growth opportunities for pump OEMs to consider in the North American market. Frost & Sullivan considers these 5 growth opportunities as key enablers that will unlock new revenue streams and deliver differentiating pump products and services.

This research embraces a specific methodology that includes discussions with senior management of PD pump manufacturers and is supported by secondary research.

Research Highlights

Analyzing demand patterns for PD pumps in the region

Focusing on end-user verticals including oil & gas, chemicals, water & wastewater, power generation, metals & mining, construction, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals

Examining new product capabilities: energy-efficient pumps, smart pumps, and pump monitoring solutions

Key Issues Addressed

What is the current size of the North American positive displacement pumps market? Is it expected to grow between 2020 and 2025?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market? When is the market expected to recover from the impact?

What are the key drivers and restraints that will impact market growth prospects over the next 5 years?

What are the primary growth opportunities that market participants can leverage to unleash new revenue streams?

Which industries are expected to boost pump demand and which pump type will witness the highest growth?

What is the competitive landscape like? Who are the key participants?

Are manufacturers likely to move to new business models? Are they likely to benefit from them?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the North American PD Pumps Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market

Positive Displacement Pumps Market, Scope of Analysis

Positive Displacement Pumps, Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for the North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market

Key Growth Metrics for the North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market

Distribution Channels, North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market

Growth Drivers for the North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market

Growth Restraints for the North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market

Forecast Assumptions, North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market

Revenue Forecast, North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market

Revenue Forecast by Product, North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market

Revenue Forecast by Sub-Product, North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical, North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product and Sub-Product, North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market

Competitive Environment, North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market

Market Share, North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market

SWOT Analysis of Key Participants, North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Reciprocating Pumps

Key Growth Metrics for Reciprocating Pumps

Revenue Forecast, Reciprocating Pumps

Percent Revenue by Industry Vertical and Sub-Product, Reciprocating Pumps

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Reciprocating Pumps

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Rotary Pumps

Key Growth Metrics for Rotary Pumps

Revenue Forecast, Rotary Pumps

Percent Revenue by Industry Vertical and Sub-Product, Rotary Pumps

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Rotary Pumps

5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Positive Displacement Pumps Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Integration of IIoT Technology to Deliver Energy-efficient Pumps, 2020-2025

Growth Opportunity 2 - Redefine Value Proposition with Pumps-as-a-Service Business Model, 2020-2025

Growth Opportunity 3 - Expand Service Offerings with Managed Contracts, 2020-2025

Growth Opportunity 4 - Enabling Integrated Supply Chain Network with IIoT, 2020-2025

Growth Opportunity 5 - Water & Wastewater, Food & Beverage, and Pharmaceuticals are Lucrative End-user Segments, 2020-2025

6. Appendix

List of Participants

7. Next Steps

