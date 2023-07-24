North American Power & Energy Outlook Report 2023-2030: From Solar to Hydrogen - Top Power & Energy Trends Shaping the Energy Landscape

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Power & Energy Outlook - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The energy sector in North America is poised for a pivotal year in 2023 as the region embarks on a transformative energy transition journey. A recently published outlook study by [Publisher Name] highlights the key trends shaping the industry over the last two years and provides valuable insights into what can be expected from the sector through 2030.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has unlocked unprecedented growth opportunities for the United States. However, stakeholders including developers, regulators, and industry participants must now face the challenge of implementing clean energy initiatives while addressing supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, power security, and reliability issues.

The study delves into the investment opportunities available to industry players across various power generation sources in North America. It identifies future growth prospects and outlines strategic imperatives that will help market participants capitalize on the unfolding opportunities for sustainable development.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analysis Highlights

The 2022 Power & Energy: Forecast vs. Actual

Top Predictions for 2023

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Power & Energy Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment

Scope of Analysis

4. Power & Energy Trends - 2023

The Industry Reaching a Crucial Stage in America's Energy Transition

The Acceleration of IRA's Investment in Solar PV

The Takeoff of Offshore Wind Power in the United States

Substantial Deployments of Battery Energy Storage (BES)

Political Push to Scale Up Production of HPs

The Rise of the Hydrogen Economy

Advancement in Electrification

Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and Deep Decarbonization

The Momentum of Carbon-capture System (CCS) Development

Virtual Power Plants (VPP) to Help Balance the Grid

Nuclear Growth Potential to Produce Hydrogen

US's Interconnection Systems Being at Risk

5. Investment Trends - 2023

Annual Investment Forecast

Installed Capacity Forecast by Fuel Type and Country

Annual Capacity Forecast by Fuel Type

Annual Investment by Country

6. Country Outlook - 2023

Investment and Capacity Addition Forecast - US

Electricity Generation by Region - US

Investment and Capacity Additions Forecast Analysis - US

Investment and Capacity Addition Forecast - Canada

Investment and Capacity Additions Forecast Analysis - Canada

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: New Business Models for Utilities and VPP Aggregators

Growth Opportunity 2: EaaS - A New Investment Opportunity

Growth Opportunity 3: Solar PV Plants for Green Hydrogen Production

8. Conclusions

