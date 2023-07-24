North American Power & Energy Outlook Report 2023-2030: From Solar to Hydrogen - Top Power & Energy Trends Shaping the Energy Landscape

24 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Power & Energy Outlook - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The energy sector in North America is poised for a pivotal year in 2023 as the region embarks on a transformative energy transition journey. A recently published outlook study by [Publisher Name] highlights the key trends shaping the industry over the last two years and provides valuable insights into what can be expected from the sector through 2030.
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has unlocked unprecedented growth opportunities for the United States. However, stakeholders including developers, regulators, and industry participants must now face the challenge of implementing clean energy initiatives while addressing supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, power security, and reliability issues.
The study delves into the investment opportunities available to industry players across various power generation sources in North America. It identifies future growth prospects and outlines strategic imperatives that will help market participants capitalize on the unfolding opportunities for sustainable development.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Analysis Highlights
- The 2022 Power & Energy: Forecast vs. Actual
- Top Predictions for 2023
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Power & Energy Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment
- Scope of Analysis
4. Power & Energy Trends - 2023
- The Industry Reaching a Crucial Stage in America's Energy Transition
- The Acceleration of IRA's Investment in Solar PV
- The Takeoff of Offshore Wind Power in the United States
- Substantial Deployments of Battery Energy Storage (BES)
- Political Push to Scale Up Production of HPs
- The Rise of the Hydrogen Economy
- Advancement in Electrification
- Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and Deep Decarbonization
- The Momentum of Carbon-capture System (CCS) Development
- Virtual Power Plants (VPP) to Help Balance the Grid
- Nuclear Growth Potential to Produce Hydrogen
- US's Interconnection Systems Being at Risk
5. Investment Trends - 2023
- Annual Investment Forecast
- Installed Capacity Forecast by Fuel Type and Country
- Annual Capacity Forecast by Fuel Type
- Annual Investment by Country
6. Country Outlook - 2023
- Investment and Capacity Addition Forecast - US
- Electricity Generation by Region - US
- Investment and Capacity Additions Forecast Analysis - US
- Investment and Capacity Addition Forecast - Canada
- Investment and Capacity Additions Forecast Analysis - Canada
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: New Business Models for Utilities and VPP Aggregators
- Growth Opportunity 2: EaaS - A New Investment Opportunity
- Growth Opportunity 3: Solar PV Plants for Green Hydrogen Production
8. Conclusions
