North American Power & Energy Outlook Report 2023-2030: From Solar to Hydrogen - Top Power & Energy Trends Shaping the Energy Landscape

News provided by

Research and Markets

24 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Power & Energy Outlook - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The energy sector in North America is poised for a pivotal year in 2023 as the region embarks on a transformative energy transition journey. A recently published outlook study by [Publisher Name] highlights the key trends shaping the industry over the last two years and provides valuable insights into what can be expected from the sector through 2030.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has unlocked unprecedented growth opportunities for the United States. However, stakeholders including developers, regulators, and industry participants must now face the challenge of implementing clean energy initiatives while addressing supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, power security, and reliability issues.

The study delves into the investment opportunities available to industry players across various power generation sources in North America. It identifies future growth prospects and outlines strategic imperatives that will help market participants capitalize on the unfolding opportunities for sustainable development.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analysis Highlights

  • The 2022 Power & Energy: Forecast vs. Actual
  • Top Predictions for 2023

2. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Power & Energy Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment

  • Scope of Analysis

4. Power & Energy Trends - 2023

  • The Industry Reaching a Crucial Stage in America's Energy Transition
  • The Acceleration of IRA's Investment in Solar PV
  • The Takeoff of Offshore Wind Power in the United States
  • Substantial Deployments of Battery Energy Storage (BES)
  • Political Push to Scale Up Production of HPs
  • The Rise of the Hydrogen Economy
  • Advancement in Electrification
  • Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and Deep Decarbonization
  • The Momentum of Carbon-capture System (CCS) Development
  • Virtual Power Plants (VPP) to Help Balance the Grid
  • Nuclear Growth Potential to Produce Hydrogen
  • US's Interconnection Systems Being at Risk

5. Investment Trends - 2023

  • Annual Investment Forecast
  • Installed Capacity Forecast by Fuel Type and Country
  • Annual Capacity Forecast by Fuel Type
  • Annual Investment by Country

6. Country Outlook - 2023

  • Investment and Capacity Addition Forecast - US
  • Electricity Generation by Region - US
  • Investment and Capacity Additions Forecast Analysis - US
  • Investment and Capacity Addition Forecast - Canada
  • Investment and Capacity Additions Forecast Analysis - Canada

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: New Business Models for Utilities and VPP Aggregators
  • Growth Opportunity 2: EaaS - A New Investment Opportunity
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Solar PV Plants for Green Hydrogen Production

8. Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ijec45

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Respiratory Devices Market Report 2023: North America Leads the Respiratory Care Devices Market, Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness High Single Digit CAGR

Global Direct Air Capture (DAC) Market Report 2023-2033: Carbon to Concrete - Commercialization Pathways for Direct Air Capture Products

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.