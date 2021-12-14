North American Psychedelic Drugs Market Expected To Reach A Value Of $3.184 Billion In 2026

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The prevalence of mental health disorders has risen exponentially, and the development of novel medications has not kept pace, precipitating a crisis in psychiatric medicine. A novel innovation is psychedelic drug-assisted psychotherapy - the medically approved use of MDMA, psilocybin, and LSD as a component of elevated psychotherapy programs. A study conducted by Yale on mice determined that one dose of psilocybin immediately increased neural connections in the brains. Doctors believe this helps the brain "reorganize and adapt" to different situations, improving response time. MDMA has recently been designated a breakthrough treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), opening the way for its approval within two years. In a study published in Nature Medicine, symptoms of depression were significantly reduced after three doses of MDMA given at monthly intervals. Although there are risks to treatment with psychedelic-assisted therapy, it is likely that psychiatry will be profoundly altered by such medication in the days ahead. According to a report from ResearchAndMarkets, the psychedelic drugs market is expected to grow at a robust rate of 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period and reach a value of $6330 million in 2026 from $3210 million in 2021 as there is a large unmet need for treatment driving the adoption of psychedelic drugs. Active companies in the markets this week include: Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCQX: MCURF) (CSE: MCUR), Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI), Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED), COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS), Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTRP) (TSX: FTRP).

The ResearchAndMarkets report added: "Ketamine eyes CAGR of 16.0% amongst all products in terms of value as it has a robust clinical trials portfolio in multiple diseases viz. depression (MDD, TRD), bi-polar disorder, suicidal ideation, drug and alcohol dependence, and social anxiety. Products with natural origin are anticipated to gain 90 BPS in terms of value market share by the end of the forecast period. However, synthetic products will maintain their dominant market position with an 85% market share in 2026. Depression is estimated to hold the largest chunk of the disease indication segment with more than 40% market share in 2021. Oral drugs are estimated to contribute more than 55% to the global psychedelic drugs market, wherein the intranasal route of administration exhibit a strong growth rate of 17% CAGR with the commercial arrival of Spravato. North America is predicted to remain the largest region in the psychedelic drugs market due to a surge of clinical trials, massive investments, regulatory support, and widespread public awareness. The continent accounts for half of the revenue in the global psychedelic drugs market and should be worth $3184.0 Mn by the end of the forecast period. The strong presence of companies and ongoing clinical trials are also expected to bode well for the regional market."

Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR.CNQ) (OTCQX: MCURF) BREAKING NEWS: MINDCURE Appoints Dr. Doron Sagman as Chief Medical Officer - Mind Cure Health Inc, a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research for psychedelics, announces the appointment of Doron Sagman, MD, FRCPC, as the Company's new Chief Medical Officer ("CMO"). Dr. Joel Raskin who was acting CMO will transition into an advisory role for MINDCURE.

As CMO, Dr. Sagman will play a vital role in furthering MINDCURE'S mission to reinvent the mental health care model for patients and practitioners, along with advancing psychedelic-assisted therapy into common and accepted care. A trained psychiatrist with an expertise in mood and anxiety disorders, as well as an experienced leader in pharmaceutical drug development and clinical trials, Dr. Sagman brings three decades of clinical and research and regulatory experience to MINDCURE.

"Dr. Sagman's distinguished career in both mental health and the pharmaceutical industries will enable him to lead the development of innovative therapies to potentially treat a range of mental health conditions," said Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO of MINDCURE. "His proven experience as a leader who has built and led diverse teams, as well as his deep understanding of the drug research and development process, will be critical as MINDCURE advances on our path to research digital therapeutic and neuro-supportive solutions," Ramsden added.

Throughout the span of his 18-year career in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Sagman held leadership positions across medical research, clinical development, regulatory affairs and medical affairs. Most recently, Dr. Sagman held the position of Senior Medical Director/Vice-President, R&D and Medical Affairs at Eli Lilly Canada, leading the medical affairs, clinical and regulatory affairs divisions across a broad therapeutic span, including neuroscience, immunology, oncology, and diabetes.

On his appointment, Dr Sagman said, "We are entering a pivotal and historical phase of medical discovery for patients who suffer from mental health disorders. I am delighted to join MINDCURE's leadership team and work to advance innovative solutions to best meet unmet mental health needs."

On Dr. Sagman's appointment, Dr. Joel Raskin added, "Dr Sagman's experience in managing clinical operations, regulatory, quality, people and all aspects of research in Canada makes him the perfect candidate to lead MindCure research and brings a competitive edge as the company grows."

In addition to receiving his medical degree from University of Calgary, Dr. Sagman completed his psychiatric residency at the University of Toronto. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons of Canada (FRCPC) and an Adjunct Clinical Lecturer in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto, as well as being a staff psychiatrist at the Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto. CONTINUED… To read this and more news for Mind Cure Health, please visit https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-mcur/



