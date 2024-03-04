North American Rail Solutions Acquires West Rail Construction

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Rail Solutions, through its subsidiary, American Track, is proud to announce that it has acquired West Rail Construction, LLC in Vancouver, WA. North American Rail Solutions is the largest provider of industrial rail inspection, construction, maintenance, and terminal services in North America.

West Rail Construction, led by its President, Mike Sands, has been a key provider of rail maintenance and construction services in the Northwest United States for over 25 years. West Rail provides services to customers in a wide range of industries including ports, forestry, chemicals, energy, waste and more.

This acquisition provides North American Rail Solutions and thus American Track, the opportunity to expand local presence and service offerings to customers in the Northwest region as well as other areas along the west coast.

Thomas Lucario, CEO of North American Rail Solutions stated: "The Northwest United States is an important territory for American Track and West Rail Construction is the premier rail service provider and operator in that geography. We could not be more exited to add Mike Sands and his team to the American Track family. We are certain that West Rail will help American Track grow and further our goals of expanding national coverage capabilities for our multi-site customers."

When asked about this transaction, Mike Sands of West Rail Construction said: "We are happy to join the American Track team. American Track will provide our operations with an essential injection of capital, operational support and reach needed to take our business to the next level. This is the right thing for us and our employees to provide the growth trajectory we were looking for in the Northwest."

North American Rail Solutions

In 2021, DFW Capital Partners partnered with the management team of American Track through acquisition and established the parent company, North American Rail Solutions. Operating from 25 full-service offices strategically located in the U.S. and Canada, North American Rail Solutions provides mission-critical services to its customers that ensure the safety, compliance, and operability of onsite railway assets. North American Rail Solutions serves a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, petrochemical, mining, agricultural products, food and beverage, basic raw materials, ports, transload facilities, transit, Class 1 and short-line railroads. www.NorthAmericanRailSolutions.com

American Track

Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, American Track is the leading independent provider of turnkey railroad design, repair, maintenance, construction, inspection, and terminal services for critical rail infrastructure at industrial, short-line, municipal, and logistics sites in the United States. www.AmericanTrack.com

DFW Capital Partners

DFW Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on lower middle-market companies. With ~$2 billion under management, the firm concentrates on service companies, with an emphasis on outsourced business and industrial support services, and healthcare companies. DFW has established a 20+ year track record of success in building leading companies and recognizing attractive returns for its investors. DFW is headquartered in New York, NY and maintains an office in Chevy Chase, MD. Additional information is available on DFW's website at www.DFWCapital.com.

SOURCE North American Rail Solutions