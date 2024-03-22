North American Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe Market Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2024: A $1.1 Billion Market by 2030 with an Expected CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2030

DUBLIN, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market looks promising with opportunities in the oil and gas, water and wastewater, and mining & other applications. The North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing old pipeline replacement, growing oil and gas industry, and new pipeline construction activities.

Emerging trends include increasing demand for high temperature and pressure RTP pipes and increasing usage of RTP pipes in wastewater applications.

Glass fiber epoxy laminate reinforced RTP is forecast to remain the largest reinforcement type segment over the forecast period due to their cost advantages and high performance in extreme conditions of high pressure and high temperature. Within this market, oil and gas will remain the largest application segment over the forecast period due to increasing old pipeline replacement with reinforced thermoplastic pipes.

Key Report Features:

Market Size Estimates: North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Meters) shipment.

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market size by various segments, such as application, reinforcement type, diameter, pressure rating, and product type in terms of value and volume.

Country Analysis: North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market breakdown by the United States , Canada , and Mexico .

, , and . Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, reinforcement type, diameter, pressure rating, and product type for the North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market by end use (oil & gas, water & wastewater, and mining & others), reinforcement type (glass fiber epoxy laminate RTP, dry glass fiber RTP, steel RTP, and aramid tape RTP), diameter (small diameter pipes and large diameter pipes), pressure rating (low pressure pipes and high pressure pipes), and product type (metallic and non-metallic reinforced thermoplastic pipes)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which country will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market?

What are the business risks and threats to the North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market?

What are emerging trends in this reinforced thermoplastic pipe market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in this reinforced thermoplastic pipe market?

What are the new developments in this reinforced thermoplastic pipe market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this reinforced thermoplastic pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this reinforced thermoplastic pipe market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

2.4: Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe Price Range (by Diameter and Pressure Rating)



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2: North American Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3: North American Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe Market by End Use

3.3.1: Oil and Gas

3.3.1.1: Onshore

3.3.1.2: Offshore

3.3.2: Water and Wastewater

3.3.3: Mining and Others

3.4: North American Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe Market by Reinforcement Type

3.4.1: Glass Fiber Epoxy Laminate Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

3.4.2: Dry Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

3.4.3: Steel Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

3.4.4: Aramid Tape Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

3.5: North American Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe Market by Diameter

3.5.1: Small Diameter Pipes

3.5.2: Large Diameter Pipes

3.6: North American Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe Market by Pressure Rating

3.7: North American Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe Market by Product Type

3.8: North American Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe Market by Country



4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Market Share Analysis

4.3: Operational Integration

4.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

5.2: Emerging Trends in the North American Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe Market

5.3: Strategic Analysis

6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Baker Hughes Company

TechnipFMC Plc

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Shawcor Ltd.

Wienerberger Inc

OPR Inc.

Future Pipe Industries

Magma Global Ltd.

