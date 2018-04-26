North American renewable energy company Invenergy joins Aquilon's Energy Settlement Network®

"We are transforming our energy settlement operations with ESN," said Danielle Hayter, Senior Manager of Commercial Settlements for Invenergy. "We had the majority of our trading counterparties join the platform within 45 days. By allowing us to interact with all of our counterparties in one place, ESN is helping us be more effective, manage an ever-increasing amount of transactions and meet deadlines with greater efficiency."

The Invenergy Future Fund was an early investor in Aquilon Energy Services, and introduced the company to Invenergy's trading team. Invenergy quickly recognized the value of having their counterparties, communication and documentation organized on a secure, collaborative and cloud-based network. Invenergy now settles physical natural gas on ESN.

"We're happy to see another major energy company join the network and quickly experience the benefits of ESN," said Jeffrey Wagner, founder and CEO of Aquilon Energy Services. "The driver behind ESN's rapid growth is the significant value it delivers to energy companies by introducing operational efficiencies to the settlement process."

ESN enables members to identify discrepancies early and prioritize the resolution of payment breaks. Further, the platform's secure centralized hub for all counterparty communication, documentation and invoices facilitates real-time collaboration. And ESN prevents fraud and reduces the risk of lost or stolen data by making transactions transparent and traceable. Read more information about ESN's rapid growth.

About Aquilon Energy Services Inc.

Aquilon Energy Services Inc. develops innovative software and service solutions for the energy industry. The Aquilon team combines deep industry insights with advanced technology to bring reliable, collaborative solutions to the energy market. The firm's Energy Settlement Network (ESN®) enables energy participants of all sizes to manage, access and settle large volumes of power, oil and natural gas transactions with their counterparties. The company, which was named the 2017 Innovation of the Year by Energy Risk magazine, is based in Lisle, Illinois, and has an office in Houston. For more information, visit www.aquiloninc.com.

