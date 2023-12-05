North American Respiratory PPE Market Report 2023: PAPRs are Expected to Emerge as the Fastest-growing Segment

05 Dec, 2023, 20:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Respiratory PPE Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2022, respiratory PPE generated a revenue of $12,12.4 million in North America. The surge in innovation and the integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as cloud computing and data analytics, with SCBA and PAPR product categories will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Disposables, nondisposable respirators, and SCBA together generated the largest market revenue in 2022 because of the increasing demand from manufacturing, construction, and firefighting applications. The United States accounted for the largest revenue share in the North American respiratory PPE market in 2022.
The resurgent growth of end-use industries, the employment of a skilled and aware workforce, and higher compliance levels, and supportive government policies will boost regional growth. Manufacturers are producing more comfortable and tech-friendly respirators due to increasing end-user demand. SCBAs and PAPRs are highly versatile and have increased user acceptance of new technologies.
PAPRs are expected to emerge as the fastest-growing product segment, as there is rising customer awareness of the benefits of PAPRs, and higher comfort levels (loose-fit PAPRs do not require fit testing). Sustainability will gain traction in the respiratory protection market in the coming years. Companies will leverage technology to reduce carbon emissions across the value chain.
Favorable safety regulations and improvements in PPE testing standards will continue to ensure the quality and safety of products for end users.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Technology Integration
- Sustainable Products & Solutions
- Rental & Enhanced Service Offerings
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the North American Respiratory Protection Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Key Findings
- Scope of Analysis
- Scope of End-user Industries
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channel
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Product Trends
- Sustainability Trends
- Impact Analysis - Sustainability in Respiratory Protection
- Regulatory Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Pricing Trend
- Competitive Environment - Respiratory Protection
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Disposable Respirator
- Growth Metrics for Disposable Respirators
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry
- Competitive Environment - Disposable Respirators
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Non-disposable Respirator
- Growth Metrics for Non-disposable Respirator
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry
- Competitive Environment - Non-disposable Respirator
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPR)
- Growth Metrics for PAPR
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry
- Competitive Environment - PAPR
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA)
- Growth Metrics for SCBA
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry
- Competitive Environment - SCBA
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airline Respirator
- Growth Metrics for Airline Respirators
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry
- Competitive Environment - Airline Respirator
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Escape Respirator
- Growth Metrics for Escape Respirators
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry
- Competitive Environment - Escape Respirator
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
9 Growth Opportunity Analysis - US
- Key Statistics - US
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
10 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Canada
- Key Statistics - Canada
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q8l2v3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article