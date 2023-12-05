North American Respiratory PPE Market Report 2023: PAPRs are Expected to Emerge as the Fastest-growing Segment

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Respiratory PPE Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, respiratory PPE generated a revenue of $12,12.4 million in North America. The surge in innovation and the integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as cloud computing and data analytics, with SCBA and PAPR product categories will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Disposables, nondisposable respirators, and SCBA together generated the largest market revenue in 2022 because of the increasing demand from manufacturing, construction, and firefighting applications. The United States accounted for the largest revenue share in the North American respiratory PPE market in 2022.

The resurgent growth of end-use industries, the employment of a skilled and aware workforce, and higher compliance levels, and supportive government policies will boost regional growth. Manufacturers are producing more comfortable and tech-friendly respirators due to increasing end-user demand. SCBAs and PAPRs are highly versatile and have increased user acceptance of new technologies.



PAPRs are expected to emerge as the fastest-growing product segment, as there is rising customer awareness of the benefits of PAPRs, and higher comfort levels (loose-fit PAPRs do not require fit testing). Sustainability will gain traction in the respiratory protection market in the coming years. Companies will leverage technology to reduce carbon emissions across the value chain.

Favorable safety regulations and improvements in PPE testing standards will continue to ensure the quality and safety of products for end users.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Technology Integration

Sustainable Products & Solutions

Rental & Enhanced Service Offerings

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the North American Respiratory Protection Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

Scope of End-user Industries

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channel

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Product Trends

Sustainability Trends

Impact Analysis - Sustainability in Respiratory Protection

Regulatory Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry

Revenue Forecast by Country

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Pricing Trend

Competitive Environment - Respiratory Protection

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Disposable Respirator

Growth Metrics for Disposable Respirators

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry

Competitive Environment - Disposable Respirators

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Non-disposable Respirator

Growth Metrics for Non-disposable Respirator

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry

Competitive Environment - Non-disposable Respirator

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPR)

Growth Metrics for PAPR

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry

Competitive Environment - PAPR

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA)

Growth Metrics for SCBA

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry

Competitive Environment - SCBA

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airline Respirator

Growth Metrics for Airline Respirators

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry

Competitive Environment - Airline Respirator

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Escape Respirator

Growth Metrics for Escape Respirators

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry

Competitive Environment - Escape Respirator

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

9 Growth Opportunity Analysis - US

Key Statistics - US

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis

10 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Canada

Key Statistics - Canada

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis

