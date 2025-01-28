North American Semiconductor Industry Unites to Address Trade Challenges and Strengthen Resilience

BROMONT, QC, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Leading organizations across Quebec and the Northeastern states of the United States have joined forces to address trade challenges and strengthen resilience. Recognizing the semiconductor industry as a cornerstone of national security and economic sovereignty, this unprecedented collaboration aims to ensure that North America remains resilient, competitive, and autonomous in this critical sector.

The coalition includes:

AmCham Québec

Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development

University of Vermont

Technum Québec – Innovation Zone in Electronics and Semiconductors

Distriq – Quantum Innovation Zone

C2MI – MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre

ISEQ – Pôle d'excellence de l'Industrie des Systèmes Électroniques du Québec

Université de Sherbrooke

Conseil du patronat du Québec

Through the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between these stakeholders, the alliance will focus on:

Developing a resilient supply chain for uninterrupted access to critical components.

Facilitating policy coordination to mitigate the impact of trade barriers.

Establishing the Northeast Semiconductor Manufacturing Corridor, spanning Quebec and northeastern U.S. states, as a hub for innovation and advanced manufacturing.

"As global pressures increase, North America must unite to secure its semiconductor supply chain," said Michel Belval, president of the AmCham Quebec chapter. "This partnership exemplifies how collaboration across borders can drive innovation, protect economic stability, and address strategic challenges in a rapidly evolving world."

"The Northeast Manufacturing Corridor is home to the highest concentration of semiconductor manufacturers, with thriving tech hubs on both the Canadian and American sides. This partnership not only strengthens our ability to address emerging industry demands but also highlights the importance of sharing expertise and resources across borders to drive progress in advanced technologies," said Normand Bourbonnais and Manon Duclos, outgoing and current CEOs of Technum Québec.

This joint effort underscores the recognition of semiconductors as critical to economic and national security. By leveraging the collective strengths of this alliance, North America positions itself as a global leader in technological innovation while fostering economic prosperity throughout the region.

In the coming weeks, additional organizations are expected to join this movement, further expanding the scope of collaboration. This announcement marks the beginning of a long-term alliance aimed at advancing the electronics, semiconductors, quantum technologies, and technological innovation fields globally.

About Technum Québec – Electronics and semiconductor innovation zone

Designated innovation zone by the Quebec government in February 2022, Technum Quebec is the technological ambassador of a digital Quebec. The organization contributes to the growth of the ecosystem by increasing the collaborations required for the development of innovations, technological transfers and the creation of economic, social and environmental wealth. Its various collaborations will enable the sustainable integration of intelligent electronic systems in all economic spheres and position Quebec as a leader on the world stage.

About AmCham Québec

The Quebec Chapter of The American Chamber of Commerce in Canada, known as AmCham Canada, is based in Montreal, the province's commercial hub. At the confluence of language and culture, AmCham Canada's Québec chapter is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of firms involved in the US-Canada business and trade relationship. From clarifying language policy to demystifying tax and legal regulations on both sides of the border to putting members into contact with experts on best practices in developing business in 'the other market', the Québec chapter serves the province's vibrant and diverse business community in its relationships with Canada's largest trading partner.

About Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development

The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) helps Vermonters improve their quality of life and build strong communities. Collaboration is central to carrying out this mission and we work with other state Agencies as well as businesses of all sizes, communities, educators, non-profits, students, recreational venues, and many others.

About University of Vermont : For People and Planet

Founded in 1791, UVM is the leading public research university where discovery, creativity, community, and action coalesce to secure a thriving future for people and planet. Vermont's state flagship and land-grant university produces $260 million annually in groundbreaking research and enrolls approximately 14,000 students from 50 states and 75 countries. At UVM, students, faculty, and staff work together in pursuit of a healthier, greener future. Learn more at uvm.edu.

About Distriq

The Quantum Innovation Zone based in Sherbrooke serves as a catalyst and orchestrator at the heart of Quebec's quantum ecosystem.Recognized today as a world-class ecosystem, the Zone is primarily funded by the Government of Quebec. It brings together a comprehensive range of stakeholders and resources: fundamental and applied research, a startup creation studio, an incubator, investment funds, global business development expertise, industries, cutting-edge infrastructures, and a dynamic network of startups. This ecosystem attracts exceptional talent and world-class companies. Its mission is to accelerate the development and amplify the reach of Quebec's quantum activities while positioning Sherbrooke as a place where technological innovation and an exceptional quality of life sustainably coexist.

About C2MI

The MiQro Innovation Collaborative Center (C2MI) serves as a reference in research and development to accelerate the commercialization of components essential to digital technologies, being a transversal vector for all the economic sectors and critical to wealth creation. Backed by a world-class infrastructure in the manufacturing fields micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), advanced semiconductor assembly, quantum and printed electronics, C2MI is at the core of all industry sectors integrating components essential for the use and deployment of digital technologies. The Centre is strongly committed to be a unique model of collaboration, where synergy between industrial and academic partners is necessary, even essential, for the development of next-generation products. Visit: www.c2mi.ca.

About ISEQ – Pôle d'excellence de l'Industrie des Systèmes Électroniques du Québec

ISEQ is a Center of Excellence from the Quebec Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy (MEIE) which brings together companies, associations, partners, collaborators and educational establishments whose activities are linked to the development and marketing of processes and computer and electronic products.

About Université de Sherbrooke

Renowned for its innovative spirit, its synergy with organizations and its research activities that meet the needs of society, the Université de Sherbrooke is a leading partner of senior and regional governments in fostering social, cultural and economic development. It also stands out for the strong growth of its research activities in recent years, its successes in technology transfer, and its initiatives in entrepreneurship and open innovation in collaboration with industry and society.

About the Quebec Employers Council (CPQ)

Created in 1969, the CPQ is a confederation of nearly 100 sector-based associations and several corporate members (companies, institutions and other employers). It represents the interests of more than 70,000 employers, of all sizes and in all regions, from the private and parapublic sectors.

SOURCE Technum Québec