North American Shale Monitoring Service: Comprehensive Insights into Major Companies and their Operations within the Top Shale, Oil, and Gas Plays

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Shale Quarterly" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Experience an unparalleled service that provides comprehensive insights into major companies and their operations within the top North American shale, oil, and gas plays.

This offering includes a valuation map with overlays of wells, extensive data on company acreage, reserves, and highlights, detailed play economics encompassing break-even prices from a company-centric perspective, and comprehensive infrastructure coverage of each play.

This all-encompassing resource offers a holistic, 360-degree view of North American shale plays, regularly updated on a quarterly basis.

Access it online or in print, with the added convenience of downloadable data in Excel spreadsheets, making it your ultimate one-stop solution for staying informed about the industry's latest developments.

Key Benefits

Identify North America's most active plays and their level of maturity

most active plays and their level of maturity Find out what companies are aggressively involved in the shale plays and how their strategies compare to their peers

Receive apple-to-apple comparisons on the data behind each shale play (company acreage, rig counts, resources available, pipeline capacity, processing plants and storage in each play)

Get oil and gas production forecasts on an aggregated basis

Valuation Map

is constructed from isopatch, and vitrinite reflectance maps

demonstrates the highest value locations to lowest value locations on each play

Company Acreage

divided by core, non-core and 'other'

divided into proved, probable, and possible

updated on a quarterly basis

Production Forecast

Production forecast based on forward-looking rig count estimates and decline rates

Top 10 companies review

Infrastructure

Existing capacity and planned pipeline capacity expansions

Active gathering and transmission systems in each play

Gas storage facilities, Including a monthly report on the North American Gas Market to provide context

GDP outlook

Natural gas price forecast

Supply/demand balances

Storage

Who Should Subscribe to the Service?

E&P Operators (IOCs, NOCs, Independents)

Service Companies

Equipment/Technology Providers

Investors and Capital Providers

Federal/State/Local Governments

Gas Companies and LNG Producers

Utilities

Plays covered:

Barnett

Marcellus

Haynesville and Bossier

Woodford

Fayetteville

Bakken/Three Forks

Eagle Ford

Granite Wash

Niobrara

Horn River

Montney

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkbno4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets