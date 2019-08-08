North American Shale Quarterly News Subscription 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Shale Quarterly" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A Unique Service Covering Major Companies and Their Activities in the Top North American Shale, Oil and Gas Plays including:

  • Valuation Map with well overlays
  • Production forecast to 2020
  • Company acreage, reserves and highlights
  • Play economics including break-even prices on a company basis
  • Infrastructure coverage of each play

A one-stop-shop, 360-degree view of NA shale plays in a quarterly updated report receivable on-line and/or in print with downloadable data in Excel spreadsheets

Key Benefits

  • Identify North America's most active plays and their level of maturity
  • Find out what companies are aggressively involved in the shale plays and how their strategies compare to their peers
  • Receive apple-to-apple comparisons on the data behind each shale play (company acreage, rig counts, resources available, pipeline capacity, processing plants and storage in each play)
  • Get oil and gas production forecasts on an aggregated basis

Valuation Map

  • Constructed from isopatch, and vitrinite reflectance maps
  • Demonstrates the highest value locations to lowest value locations on each play

Company Acreage

  • Divided by core, non-core and 'other'
  • Divided into proved, probable, and possible
  • Updated on a quarterly basis

Production Forecast

  • Production forecast to 2020 based on forward-looking rig count estimates and decline rates
  • Top 10 companies review

Infrastructure

  • Existing capacity and planned pipeline capacity expansions
  • Active gathering and transmission systems in each play
  • Gas storage facilities

Including a monthly report on the North American Gas Market to provide context

  • GDP outlook
  • Natural gas price forecast to 2020
  • Supply/demand balances
  • Storage

Who Should Subscribe to the Service?

  • E&P Operators (IOCs, NOCs, Independents)
  • Service Companies
  • Equipment / Technology Providers
  • Investors and Capital Providers
  • Federal / State / Local Governments
  • Gas Companies and LNG Producers
  • Utilities

Plays covered:

  • Barnett
  • Marcellus
  • Haynesville and Bossier
  • Woodford
  • Fayetteville
  • Bakken/Three Forks
  • Eagle Ford
  • Granite Wash
  • Niobrara
  • Horn River
  • Montney

