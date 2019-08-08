North American Shale Quarterly News Subscription 2019
Aug 08, 2019, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Shale Quarterly" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A Unique Service Covering Major Companies and Their Activities in the Top North American Shale, Oil and Gas Plays including:
- Valuation Map with well overlays
- Production forecast to 2020
- Company acreage, reserves and highlights
- Play economics including break-even prices on a company basis
- Infrastructure coverage of each play
A one-stop-shop, 360-degree view of NA shale plays in a quarterly updated report receivable on-line and/or in print with downloadable data in Excel spreadsheets
Key Benefits
- Identify North America's most active plays and their level of maturity
- Find out what companies are aggressively involved in the shale plays and how their strategies compare to their peers
- Receive apple-to-apple comparisons on the data behind each shale play (company acreage, rig counts, resources available, pipeline capacity, processing plants and storage in each play)
- Get oil and gas production forecasts on an aggregated basis
Valuation Map
- Constructed from isopatch, and vitrinite reflectance maps
- Demonstrates the highest value locations to lowest value locations on each play
Company Acreage
- Divided by core, non-core and 'other'
- Divided into proved, probable, and possible
- Updated on a quarterly basis
Production Forecast
- Production forecast to 2020 based on forward-looking rig count estimates and decline rates
- Top 10 companies review
Infrastructure
- Existing capacity and planned pipeline capacity expansions
- Active gathering and transmission systems in each play
- Gas storage facilities
Including a monthly report on the North American Gas Market to provide context
- GDP outlook
- Natural gas price forecast to 2020
- Supply/demand balances
- Storage
Who Should Subscribe to the Service?
- E&P Operators (IOCs, NOCs, Independents)
- Service Companies
- Equipment / Technology Providers
- Investors and Capital Providers
- Federal / State / Local Governments
- Gas Companies and LNG Producers
- Utilities
Plays covered:
- Barnett
- Marcellus
- Haynesville and Bossier
- Woodford
- Fayetteville
- Bakken/Three Forks
- Eagle Ford
- Granite Wash
- Niobrara
- Horn River
- Montney
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vqaxo8
