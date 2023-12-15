North American Streaming Video Tracker Report 2023 Featuring Disney, Charter, Crackle, Redbox, YouTube, AMC Networks, Plex, Comcast, and Hulu

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Streaming Video Tracker 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Streaming Video Tracker, formerly known as the OTT Video Market Tracker, keeps companies abreast of 400+ North American OTT services, providing details on current players, new entrants, and trends in the OTT video services market. Services tracked include subscription, transactional, and ad-supported services that deliver professionally created content to consumers on internet-connected devices.

This update examines potential and profitability of T-Commerce, reviews July entertainment news, and examines changes on platforms, business models, and services.

Key Topics Covered:

Are Interactive Media Rights a New Revenue Stream?

  • Phase II - Interactivity
  • Interactive Media Rights for Sale
  • It's Time to Evangelize About Interactive Media Rights
  • Can Interactivity Create a One-to-One Relationship with the Consumer?
  • Interactive Content Could Be the Future

Entertainment News

  • Disney/Charter Agree on Fee and Disney/Comcast Agree on Hulu
  • Plex Blocks Hosting Service to Combat Piracy
  • Interactive Ads Come to Crackle and Redbox
  • YouTube Tests New Feature Called "Playables"
  • AMC Networks Launches Ad-supported Tier on AMC+

Service Changes: Platforms, Business Models, and News

  • Disney
  • Charter
  • Crackle
  • Redbox
  • YouTube
  • AMC Networks
  • Plex
  • Comcast
  • Hulu

