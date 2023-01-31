North American Talent and Organizational consulting firm Felix Global unveils rebranding in the wake of significant growth

A new standard in talent and organizational consulting.

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of work continues to evolve and that has meant significant changes for management advisory firm Felix Global. The company has added new content experts and thought leaders in a variety of talent and organizational disciplines in addition to having acquired the renowned C-Suite Advisory practice and visionary principals of Shields Meneley Partners.

Now known simply as Felix, the firm has coalesced its offering around the delivery of integrated, multi-discipline solutions that are carefully tailored to each client's specific needs.

"We have long believed that the best talent partners utilize their multi-disciplinary expertise to deliver services with a holistic view of their client's unique talent needs," says Jim Graham, CEO of Felix. "We have now amassed a team of content experts and best-in-class diagnostic resources that enable us to help our partners achieve talent and organizational excellence."

This restructuring of the firm has led to rebranding the corporate image to better convey the focus on integrated solutions. Created in consultation with the team at digital marketing agency Treefrog Inc., the new look will soon be reflected in a new website and communications materials that embody the evolved corporate identity of Felix.

"We are very excited about what we've built, and we wanted a brand that speaks to our expanded capabilities and vision" says Graham. "We are growing, and we wanted our brand to grow with us."

Explore the new brand and service offerings soon as we work to update our site, https://www.felixglobal.com/

About Felix

Felix is a North American-based talent and organizational advisor with over 30 years of successful client engagements. Felix offers a partnership with a team of thought leaders who deliver integrated solutions for achieving excellence in talent and organizational performance. Their team encompasses content experts in the areas of Executive Search, Talent Acquisition, Talent Development & Insights, Talent & Organizational Performance, Career Transition, and a C-Suite Advisory that provides development and transition services to c-suite executives, their direct reports and board members and advisors. Felix works with numerous organizations of global reach in a variety of verticals including financial services, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, technology, professional services and more. Felix is headquartered in Chicago with a Canadian headquarters in Toronto and new offices coming to Milwaukee and Dallas.

SOURCE Felix