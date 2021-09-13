North American Trailer Telematics Market Report 2021: AI-powered Self-diagnostic Capabilities and Smart Sensors that Make Trailers More Intelligent to Ensure Transformational Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Trailer Telematics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive analysis reveals that the North American trailer telematics market is penetrated at a modest 24.7% as of 2020, leaving many avenues for growth and improvement.

Of the total trailer telematics installed base in North America, the research takes a deep dive and identifies the market penetration rates of different trailer types including flatbed, dry box, reefers, tanker, and others. Installed base contribution by refrigerated trailer units and dry units is explored in detail, and their growth analyses are projected for a period of 3 years, from 2020 to 2023. The growth projections of contributions by different trailer types are also analyzed and discussed to provide a glimpse of the market's short-term growth potential.

The North American trailer telematics market has been active for more than a decade with fierce competition among its market participants. Despite its long presence, the market remains largely fragmented, and the competition is too intense for any considerable market consolidation to happen.

However, the market is currently witnessing an influx of new stakeholders from various stages of the supply chain, manufacturers of hardware, engines, brakes, tires, and so on. These new classes of competitors - traditionally non-telematics companies - are expanding their market portfolio vigorously by including telematics solutions in addition to their traditional products.

A number of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier I suppliers find the telematics market to be very lucrative because of the revenue potential it beholds. Owing to their interest in the market space, they are trying to penetrate the market inorganically by means of partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

In North America, the top 5 competitors hold more than 70% of the total market share. Trailer OEMs in NA have a fairly below par market presence with less contribution in terms of market share attributed primarily to the domination of aftermarket third-party vendors. The market is enduring a transformation toward increased platform openness to integrate and complement various other ecosystem vendors as a way to offer more value to customers. In effect, hardware platforms are becoming modular while software systems are increasingly adopting open architecture, thus allowing for extensive solution customization.

Telematics hardware providers have a critical role to play in connecting end-users with telematics platforms. Apart from offering hardware solutions, including a comprehensive telematics suite of solutions can be an effective strategy for companies to provide a holistic package directly to the end-user. Such a comprehensive and holistic package will work in tandem with advanced AI-powered systems with smart sensors providing platform modularity. Innovative business models will usher in creative revenue possibilities for stakeholders and further drive the trailer telematics market in North America.

This research on the North American trailer telematics market focuses on key market parameters, growth indicators, innovative business models, and micro and macro trends. Key trends include hardware modularity, truck-trailer one-stop solution, compliance, camera integration, real-time freight matching, and visibility.

In addition, this research analyzes region-specific trends in services, solutions, and technologies in comparison to the global market scenario.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Strategic Imperative on the North American Trailer Telematics Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Growth Metrics

Market Snapshot

Market Evolution

Key Trends

Trailer Telematics Markets Continue to Grow Globally

Vendor Selection Process

Current and Future Outlook

3. Research Scope

Scope

Key Questions this Study will Address

4. Segmentation and Overview

Trailer Segmentation

Solution Types

Key Telematics Services

Trailer Telematics Services

5. Market Overview

Market Challenges

Truck-Trailer Journey

Significance of Trailer Telematics

Services Mapping by Trailer Type

Packaging and Pricing

Hardware by Trailer Type

Services by Trailer Type

Services Roadmap

Technology Roadmap

6. Market Trends

Modular Hardware Platform

Freight Matching

Compliance

Truck-trailer One-stop Solution

Freight Visibility

Camera Integration

7. Vendor Analysis

Solutions Offered by Key Vendors

Key Participants

8. Market Measurements and Market Share Analysis

Installed Base Forecast

Installed Base Contribution by Trailer Type

Regional Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Market Share Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Competitive Strategy for Telematics Service Providers

Growth Opportunity 2 - New Product Launch for Telematics Service Providers

Growth Opportunity 3 - Strategic Partnering for Telematics Service Providers

10. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ogt0f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

