North American Truck Hydrogen Infrastructure Market Report 2023-2035: Opportunities Emerging Ecosystem Expansion and Diversification, Fuel Cell Truck Demand, and Hydrogen Station Value Chain

 DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the North American Hydrogen Infrastructure Market for Trucks" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report projects the daily hydrogen demand for medium and high-duty FCEV trucks to register a 54.6% CAGR from 2025 to 2035, reaching almost 12,000 tons by 2035. The total number of hydrogen refueling stations will likely grow from 186 in 2025 to 7,210 by 2035.

The report offers stakeholders insights into this rapidly growing market to enable them to explore and monetize emerging opportunities. Immense growth opportunities exist in the hydrogen economy, addressing the needs of various industries and markets.

There is a growing need for cheap and cleaner hydrogen sources from the manufacturing, power generation, transportation, and chemical industries. Different hydrogen production methods offer different opportunities, with greater emphasis and future advancement toward green hydrogen produced from renewable sources.

Demand for fuel cell trucks will increase gradually in the coming years. Stakeholders view this technology as complementing pure battery electric trucks rather than a competing powertrain. Frost & Sullivan forecasts high-duty (HD) fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) trucks in operation to record a 55.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2025 to 2035, with 322,294 units in operation by 2035.

There are specific niche segments and applications where fuel cell trucks provide a better use case than battery electric vehicles. Along with lower battery weight, fuel cell trucks can provide higher load-carrying ability and miles between refueling. We expect the long-haul share in the HD FCEV truck segment to grow from 60.3% in 2025 to 75% in 2035.

The proliferation of fuel cell trucks will require sufficient hydrogen refueling stations to address their needs. These stations must cater specifically to trucks and require a higher daily hydrogen production capacity than those for passenger cars. This would also create greater demand for storage tanks; compressors; chillers; and, for green hydrogen, electrolyzers. 

Key Issues Addressed:

  • Number of Fuel Cell Trucks in operation in North America and forecast?
  • Total daily hydrogen demand from M&HD fuel cell trucks in North America in the future ?
  • Number of hydrogen refueling stations expected to come in North America catering to trucks by 2035?
  • Investment and operation running costs involved in setting up a grey and green hydrogen refueling station in North America?
  • Revenue and Internal Rate of Return (IRR) associated with investment in grey and green hydrogen infrastructure?

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Hydrogen Infrastructure for Trucks
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

  • Hydrogen Ecosystem
  • Hydrogen Production Methods
  • FCEV Trucks in Operation
  • Hydrogen Demand of M&HD FCEV Trucks
  • Hydrogen Refueling Stations

Scope and Segmentation

  • Research Scope
  • Market Segmentation

Hydrogen Infrastructure Demand

  • FCEV Truck Share by Application
  • Key Specifications of MD FCEV Trucks
  • Key Specifications of HD FCEV Trucks
  • Hydrogen Demand of MD FCEV Trucks
  • Hydrogen Demand of HD FCEV Trucks
  • Hydrogen Refueling Station Assumptions
  • Hydrogen Production Share by Station Size
  • Depot Hydrogen Refueling Stations
  • Public Hydrogen Refueling Stations
  • Hydrogen Refueling Stations

Hydrogen Infrastructure Business Outlook

  • Stages in Hydrogen Refueling
  • Hydrogen Refueling Station Types and Assumptions

2022-2036 Business Outlook

  • Grey Hydrogen Infrastructure: Investment
  • Grey Hydrogen Infrastructure: Costs
  • Grey Hydrogen Infrastructure: Returns
  • Green Hydrogen Infrastructure: Investment
  • Green Hydrogen Infrastructure: Costs
  • Green Hydrogen Infrastructure: Returns

2025-2039 Business Outlook

  • Grey Hydrogen Infrastructure: Investment
  • Grey Hydrogen Infrastructure: Costs
  • Grey Hydrogen Infrastructure: Returns
  • Green Hydrogen Infrastructure: Investment
  • Green Hydrogen Infrastructure: Costs
  • Green Hydrogen Infrastructure: Returns

2030-2044 Business Outlook

  • Grey Hydrogen Infrastructure: Investment
  • Grey Hydrogen Infrastructure: Costs
  • Grey Hydrogen Infrastructure: Returns
  • Green Hydrogen Infrastructure: Investment
  • Green Hydrogen Infrastructure: Costs
  • Green Hydrogen Infrastructure: Returns

2035-2049 Business Outlook

  • Grey Hydrogen Infrastructure: Investment
  • Grey Hydrogen Infrastructure: Costs
  • Grey Hydrogen Infrastructure: Returns
  • Green Hydrogen Infrastructure: Investment
  • Green Hydrogen Infrastructure: Costs
  • Green Hydrogen Infrastructure: Returns

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Hydrogen Ecosystem Expansion and Diversification
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Fuel Cell Truck Demand
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Hydrogen Station Value Chain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nm2qd6

