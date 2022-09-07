North American UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) Markets 2022-2028: Vertical Strategies and Frontliner Focus, International Expansion, Mobile-first UCaaS

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the North American UCaaS Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market analysis provides valuable insights on UCaaS market growth drivers and restraints, competitive factors, and growth opportunities. It can be leveraged by market participants to develop sustainable growth strategies.

Fear of stagflation or recession is likely to dampen the momentum the industry has garnered in the past couple of years. Strong recognition of UCaaS benefits - including improved business continuity and enhanced remote/hybrid workforce productivity - is likely to be offset by budget tightening, delayed investments, and technology investment priorities re-evaluation.

The gap - in terms of growth rates and market share - between the winners and laggards among UCaaS providers is widening. This is compelling market participants to urgently seek greater differentiation and identify new growth opportunities. Providers with broader solutions portfolios (e.g., broadband, mobile services, SD-WAN, and managed security) and those offering freemium and/or mobile-ready cloud collaboration services are likely to see pull-through on UCaaS sales.

The addressable market is becoming more clearly segmented between organizations and/or users looking for collaboration-rich UCaaS and those with a preference for voice-centric cloud communications solutions. Specific workflows, user demographics or job roles, or types of communications approaches (e.g., single-vendor versus multi-vendor/best-of-breed, and security posture) often determine each organization's choice of a UCaaS solution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the North American UCaaS Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Scope and Market Definitions

Key Findings

Key Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Organization Likely to Decrease Share of Workforce Using PBX, PSTN, and Both by 2025

Forecast Assumptions

Organizations' Cloud Migration Plans

Enterprise Telephony/Business Call-control Environment Trends

Revenue and Installed Seats/Users Forecast

Net New Seats/Users Forecast

UCaaS Penetration of the Addressable Market

Installed Seats/Users Forecast by Country

Unit and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Market Analysis by Country

Market Analysis by Industry Vertical

Percent Installed Seats/Users by Customer Size, 2021

Desktop and Mobile Access to UCaaS Functionality, 2021

Percent Installed Users by Type of Access, 2021

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast, Total UCaaS Market

Monthly Average Cloud PBX/UCAAS Price Trends

Preferred Cloud PBX/UCaaS Packaging

Preferred Way to Purchase Calling Plans for Cloud PBX/UCaaS

Competitive Environment

Important PBX Features in Cloud PBX Solution/Provider Selection

Important Capabilities in Cloud Communications Provider Selection

Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution

Importance of Purchasing Tangential Capabilities from the Same Provider

Installed Seats/Users Share by Service Provider Brand

Revenue Market Share by Service Provider Brand

UCaaS Platform Vendor Market Share by Installed Seats/Users

Selected Competitor Analysis

Competitive Trends

Important Aspects in Cloud PBX/UCaaS Provider Selection

Intent to Switch Cloud PBX/UCaaS Provider Upon Current Contract Expiration

Top 3 Reasons for Replacing Cloud PBX/UCaaS Provider

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Contact Center

Growth Opportunity 2 - Mobile-first UCaaS

Growth Opportunity 3 - Advanced Collaboration

Growth Opportunity 4 - International Expansion

Growth Opportunity 5 - Vertical Strategies and Frontliner Focus

Growth Opportunity 6 - Microsoft Teams Calling Enablement Services

4. Appendix

