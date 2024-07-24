North American Van Lines Rated #1 in Satisfaction by Relocated Employees for Sixth Straight Year

CHICAGO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Van Lines, top household, corporate relocation and long-distance moving company, is proud to receive the highest average score and net satisfaction ranking amongst US moving providers for the sixth year in a row per the 30th Annual Trippel Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey© for 2024*.

The survey, conducted by Trippel Survey & Research, LLC, accumulated opinions from 3,940 relocating employees to rank their satisfaction with services related to their relocation, one of which included evaluating the service provider for their household goods move. Since 2019, North American Van Lines has been rated number one in this category, reflecting the network's commitment to delivering high-quality moving services for all customers.

North American Van Lines Rated #1 in Satisfaction by Relocating Employees for 6th year straight per Trippel Survey. Post this

"Having our customers rate us as providing top satisfaction for six consecutive years means a great deal to us, as we strive to exceed our customers' service expectations" says Kevin Murphy, Vice President and General Manager of North American Van Lines. "Our professional household movers recognize and respond to our customer's unique needs no matter the size, with moving solutions that are consistently ranked with a proven quality of excellence across the country."

North American Van Lines has a network of over 500 agents and affiliates worldwide serving more than 100 countries. With over 90 years of moving expertise, all agents strive to provide a customized moving experience that surpasses expectations and redefines customer satisfaction.

Throughout the last 9 decades, North American Van Lines has honed its expertise, embraced innovation and prioritized its values of integrity, reliability and professionalism to deliver seamless relocation experiences. The network will continue this legacy into its 10th decade of moving North America forward.

Learn more about North American Van Lines's award-winning services: https://www.northamerican.com/

*Report provided by Trippel Survey & Research LLC©

About North American Van Lines, Inc.

North American Van Lines, Inc., established in 1933, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SIRVA Inc., a leader in providing relocation solutions to a well-established and diverse customer base around the world. With more than 500 agents and affiliates worldwide, North American has been ranked highest in satisfaction by Trippel's Relocating Employee Survey for six consecutive years and is a certified ProMover® of the American Trucking Association. For more information, call (800)213-4910 or visit northamerican.com. U.S. DOT No. 070851

