North American Van Lines Releases 2023 Annual Migration Map

North American Van Lines, Inc.

09 Jan, 2024

Prominent Shifts in Migration Trends Are Leading to Significant Changes in Outbound Population Movements

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Van Lines is pleased to release the 2023 Annual Migration Map. This yearly report uses state-to-state movement data to highlight trends in population movements within the U.S. The report's findings are accompanied by an in-depth analysis of the historical and current migration patterns in the United States. The map also reveals the cities, states, and regions most impacted by these population shifts. 

The 2023 Migration Map shows that the top inbound states are similar to those in 2022. However, the outbound data saw significant changes. 

States like Minnesota and Washington saw a significant uptick in outbound migration, knocking Michigan and Pennsylvania out of the top five most emigrated states. For the fifth year in a row, Illinois continues to see the most significant increase in outbound migration, with California a close second. 

For the past two years, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee have seen the largest uptick in inbound migration. Cities like Charleston, Charlotte, and Nashville offer attractive destinations for families and individuals looking for affordable housing in quality neighborhoods with family-friendly attractions and opportunities. However, the increase in inbound moves makes these cities more susceptible to rising home prices, gentrification, and competition in the housing market. 

The rise of remote and hybrid work is a leading factor driving population movement trends in 2023. "Work from home" offers professionals more flexibility to live where they want, allowing them to settle in more desirable environments. The resulting trends show movement out of cities and toward affordable suburbs, typically in the South.

Affordability continues to drive interstate migration in 2023. Individuals and families are leaving high-cost cities like San Diego and Seattle to settle in areas that provide affordable housing and a lower cost of living. 

While these trends show a substantial change in outbound migration, there was a significant decrease in the number of moves in 2023. This is suspected to be a direct result of high inflation, ongoing layoffs, and rising interest rates. 

North American Van Lines predicts these trends will continue to shape future migration trends in 2024 and beyond. The migration map allows users to visualize outbound and inbound migration trends and grasp the power of population movements across the United States. This is a powerful tool that future home buyers, real estate agents, and investors can use to better understand changes in the housing market and population centers. 

