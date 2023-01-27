North American VoIP Access and SIP Trunking Services Market Report 2022: VoIP Services Find New a New Role in Cloud PBX Integrations - Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the North American VoIP Access and SIP Trunking Services Market, Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study discusses market drivers and restraints that are positively or negatively impacting the North American VoIP access and SIP trunking services market, as well as overall market and technology trends. For VoIP access and SIP trunking services, modern on-premises unified communications platforms are already optimized for SIP trunking rather than legacy communications services becomes a significant factor pushing businesses to the service.

Likewise, aggressive pricing and feature-rich value-added services encouraging customers to migrate to IP-based voice services. However, passive migration strategies on the part of some providers and the encroachment of alternative services, such as compelling cloud-based UC services, are holding the market back from its fullest potential.

These services enable companies deploying enterprise telephony customer premises equipment (CPE) to converge their voice, video, and data access networks.



VoIP access or SIP trunking service bundles typically include local dial tone, long-distance calling, and a limited set of call-management and control features such as simplified extension dialing among office locations.



Cloud calling plans are an alternative carrier offering that providers now offer to provision telephone numbers from their network directly into their customers' cloud PBX platform tenant. In the scope of this research, cloud calling plans only include those plans served by a third-party carrier or other communications service provider. Calling plans provided by the cloud PBX provider are specifically excluded.

This research includes the estimated market size, demand analysis that identifies the popularity of IP-based services across various business sizes, as well as forecasts for future growth This research study also provides comprehensive market share analysis, identifying the current leaders in the North American VoIP access and SIP trunking services market.



This research study also drills down into the impact of the success that Microsoft Teams is having in the UCaaS market, and offers suggestions on how service providers can capitalize on businesses standardizing on the collaboration and communications platform.



Finally, the study includes seven growth opportunities that the publisher has identified for North American IP-based voice access providers. These opportunities represent areas that the analyst believes service providers that are committed to the VoIP access and SIP trunking services market should focus particular emphasis on, including market and product vision, product and competitive strategy, products, services, disruptive new business models, marketing, partnerships, sales, and support initiatives.

Through this research, service providers will be able to identity successful growth opportunities within their own organizations as well as we discover new potential opportunities that likely apply to their own business.

This study delivers market sizing, growth forecasts, and market share analysis in the next-generation voice access services market comprising:

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) trunking

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking

Basic VoIP access services

Cloud Calling Plans

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on VoIP Access and SIP Trunking

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Microsoft Teams Phone Integrations

Enabling PSTN Services in Microsoft Teams Phone Deployments

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Solution

Demand for Enterprise Telephony/PBX Functionality

Demand for PSTN Access

PSTN Connectivity Options for Microsoft Cloud Phone System

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Cloud Unified Communications Enablement

Growth Opportunity 2: Hybrid Deployment Models for SIP Trunking Services

Growth Opportunity 3: CPaaS/API Economy

Growth Opportunity 4: New Connectivity Options for SIP Trunking

Growth Opportunity 5: Deployment Acceleration for VoIP and SIP Services

Growth Opportunity 6: Market Consolidation and Innovation Acquisition

Growth Opportunity 7: Consultative Sales and Customer Awareness

5. Appendix

