North Americans Seek Active Travel Adventures this Summer As Europe Remains a Top Destination for Hiking, Biking and Cultural Trips

Exodus Adventure Travels Reports Double Digit Growth in North America

NEW YORK , May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodus Adventure Travels , the leading adventure travel company with more than 50 years of experience, released its summer travel trends sharing where, when and how North Americans are planning their trips.

According to Exodus' reports, active travel including hiking, biking, culture and wildlife trips are capturing the interest of North Americans, evidenced by the company's double-digit growth this year.

The most popular destinations for adventure this summer 2024 include Italy, France and the Mont Blanc region, Portugal, Spain and even Estonia. Top small group guided active tours for the coming months include Classic Dolomites, Mont Blanc Highlights, Cycling Croatia's Dalmatian Coast and Walking the Amalfi Coast . Outside of Europe, countries including Vietnam, Costa Rica, Morocco, and Peru lead active travel bookings followed by Japan and Namibia.

According to the most recent Portrait of American Travelers® research from MMGY Travel Intelligence , the overall interest in international travel remains strong. With experience and award-winning itineraries, Exodus has the resources to provide travelers with a secure small group travel experience that provides the convenience, knowledge and security of expert guides.

Small group tours provide incredible benefits to travelers looking to create special memories and connections with local cultures. Having an expert guide who knows the ins and outs of each destination takes the stress and guesswork out of planning an itinerary, especially during the summer travel season, leaving all the time to enjoy the destination and the journey.

Research reveals many travelers are willing to spend time and money to access curated experiences and opportunities to learn from experts, both of which are integral to the intimate nature of group tours. In conjunction with the Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS), Exodus Adventure Travels launched a series of expert-led tours such as the Classic Kenya 4WD Safari Trip this August to explore Kenya's best safari sites with an expert safari guide and hosted by award-winning Canadian filmmaker and World Elephant Day co-founder, Patricia Sims.

Exodus Adventure Travels also recently received its license to provide active, cultural and educational trips to Cuba, a destination of interest for North American travelers. This means US residents can legally visit the island and know they are directly supporting the Cuban people. Departures begin in early October 2024.

Additionally, MMGY Travel Intelligence reported that 56% of travelers are willing to pay more to support environmentally responsible providers. While a nature-first approach has always been integral to Exodus Adventure Travels, it most recently enhanced this with a B-Corp Certification. The company proactively seeks ways to lower each trip's carbon footprint by serving locally sourced food, eliminating single-use plastics and using renewable energy sources, where possible.

In other trends, solo travel remains strong with more than one out of three Exodus customers joining a trip on their own this summer and in 2024. Through independent research, Exodus found that active travel experiences foster a sense of accomplishment and camaraderie while providing an opportunity to share those experiences with others.

While the lead time for reserving travel has increased in 2024, travelers can still find last-minute trips this summer to enjoy the thrill of small group adventure tours. In fact, Exodus Adventure Travels is offering a Summer of Adventure promotion with savings of up to 15% for some of its most popular tours. Details can be found at ExodusTravels.com.

About Exodus Adventure Travels

For 50 years Exodus Adventure Travels has been the leader in active adventures and is known for "improving life through travel." Exodus Travels is a winner of the National Geographic Traveler Reader Awards and is a recipient of the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award, Wanderlust Magazine's Best Tour Leader of the Year, USA Today's Readers' Choice Award, and the British Travel Awards. Exodus Adventure Travels provides unforgettable journeys and expert insights through more than 400 active adventures to Europe and 100 other countries. Award-winning trips across seven continents include active adventures to the majestic peaks of Kilimanjaro, the ancient wonders of Machu Picchu, the breathtaking beauty of Italy's Amalfi Coast, and other memorable destinations. Committed to providing travelers with unique, authentic, and responsible experiences in all the above destinations, and across its entire portfolio, Exodus' expert guides and carefully crafted itineraries ensure deeper connections to people and place.

With an unwavering commitment to sustainability, Exodus Adventure Travels is a certified B Corporation (B Corp), further demonstrating its commitment to improve life through travel, dedicated to creating incredible, responsibly run adventures, and understands the importance of regenerative travel.

Exodus Adventure Travels is part of Travelopia, the world's largest collection of experiential travel brands. Travelopia's 26 award-winning travel brands lead the way in creating unique experiences for guests around the world. To learn more about Exodus Adventure Travels and the company's award-winning adventures visit ExodusTravels.com, or follow the company on social @ExodusTravels.

