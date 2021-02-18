North America's Best and Biggest Show of Tribal & Textile Art Goes Virtual This Year Due to COVID

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, aficionados of fine antique and contemporary tribal and textile art can attend San Francisco's 35th Annual San Francisco Tribal & Textile Art Show virtually. In response to COVID-19, the organizers have taken the show—usually held at Fort Mason in San Francisco—online this year.

On offer from Pace African & Oceanic Art at the Virtual San Francisco Tribal and Textile Art Show, a Senufo seated figure from the Ivory Coast (height of 14 5/8 inches). On offer from Chris Boylan Oceanic Art out of Sydney, Australia at the Virtual San Francisco Tribal and Textile Show. This fighting shield is from the Wahgi Valley in the Western Highlands Province of Papua New Guinea circa 1980-1990. These are older shields, re-painted with the cult hero "Phantom" by young warriors. The Phantom comic was available from the 1970s onwards, and he was celebrated as "The Man Who Cannot Die". This shield has a height of 5 feet 6 inches and a width of 2 feet.

The 35th San Francisco Tribal & Textile Art Show is a preeminent international art fair devoted exclusively to top-tier works from Africa, Asia, Australia, Oceania, and the Americas. Over 60 national and international galleries and exhibitors will offer a wide range of objects and artifacts, making this the perfect event for collectors, designers, and enthusiasts alike.

This year's show brings together both U.S. and international dealers, offering attendees a unique opportunity to view and purchase rare and hard-to-find pieces at a wide range of prices. The celebrated Belgian gallery Didier Claes will show, among other things, pieces from its world-class collection of ibeji—wooden carved memorial figures of twins by the Yoruba people of southwest Nigeria. Oceanic Arts, based in Sydney, Australia, will have extraordinary human-size Captain Marvel–themed shields from New Guinea that are featured in a new catalog and exhibit also on view at the show. Pace African & Oceanic Art, a New York–based art gallery specializing in the sale of important antique African art from Central and West Africa and Oceanic art from the islands of the Pacific, will have among its offerings a Enufo seated wood figure from the Ivory Coast. Thousands of items, including baskets, paintings, photography, jewelry, extraordinary textiles, and more, will be available to delight fairgoers.

Going forward, the organizers have decided to permanently add a virtual edition for this show but plan to open up the physical fair at Fort Mason as soon as possible.

VIRTUAL ACCESS TO EXHIBITORS AND EXPERTS

Besides viewing individual pieces online during the show, attendees can also participate in Virtual Exhibitor Conversations that will work like Zoom office hours, allowing showgoers to talk directly with the experts and ask them questions. There will also be a robust lineup of virtual talks available for free.

35th San Francisco Tribal & Textile Art Show Virtual Benefit

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST • Noon to 7 p.m. EST • 5 p.m. to midnight GMT

For those interested in a first look at the material and also in philanthropy, the show has a Benefit Preview on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Tickets are $25, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Blessingway, a nonprofit created in 2016 and administered by Mark and Linda Winter, operators of the Toadlena Trading Post, with a mission to offer aid to the Navajo Nation. The proceeds, which run through Native Art New Mexico, will go to a program that distributes hundreds of COVID relief packages monthly to the Diné people, including flour, coffee, canned goods, and PPE, as well as feed for sheep and livestock.

General Admission Show

Cost: Free

Hours: Show opens at 10:00 a.m. PST on Thursday, February 25, 2021, and remains open until midnight PST on the night of Sunday, February 28, 2021.

To register for the show and for a complete list of exhibitors, visit the website of the San Francisco Tribal & Textile Art Show, at https://sanfranciscotribalandtextileartshow.com .

