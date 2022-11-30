North America's First Yoga PhD Program Launched by Vivekananda Yoga University

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivekananda Yoga University (VaYU), the world's 1st Yoga University outside India devoted to Yoga education and research, launched North America's first PhD program in Yoga.

Prof. Sree N. Sreenath, President, Vivekananda Yoga University (VaYU), said, "This is a path-defining moment as VaYU students will fast-track the journey of taking yoga education and research to impact every corner of the world."

Debut Graduating Students from VaYU MS (Yoga) with Dr. H.R. Nagendra (in white), Prof. Sree N Sreenath, VaYU President (fourth from right in the second row), and Prof. Manjunath Sharma, Research Director of VaYU (fifth from left on the first row). VaYU Chairman Babulal Gandhi (second from right in the first row), and Dr. Srinivasa Reddy, Provost (first from right in the first row), on June 12, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA.

The first batch of 10 Doctoral (Ph.D) students from the USA, Canada, Qatar, France, and India have enrolled for Fall 2022. VaYU has introduced a separate MS-PhD for students committed to attaining the highest degree in the US. These mark fresh vistas of opportunity for VaYU specifically but to the spread of Yoga education in general.

The Ph.D. program at VaYU develops independent researchers to explore new vistas in the Theory and Philosophy of Yoga across all faiths and the therapeutical application of Yoga in particular management of cancers, neurological, digestive, and rheumatoid conditions. Prof. Murali Venkatrao, Vice Chairman of the VaYU Board of Trustees and VP of Academics at VaYU, explains, "Graduate programs at VaYU are founded on scientific methodology and are evidence-based. VaYU successfully graduated its first Online M.S. (Yoga) batch in June 2022.

With our unique online curriculum and world-class faculty, we serve the seeker and the Yoga buff alike."

The Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), the Accrediting agency that accredits Stanford University, the University of Southern California, and the University of California, has already cleared VaYU to move on to the final phase of accreditation, and the process should complete by next year.

Babubhai Gandhi, Chairman of the VaYU Board of Trustees and Founder, said, "All these mark VaYU's rapid progress in shaping the future of yoga education. The world needs Yoga more than ever today and VaYU is preparing its graduates for that."

Applications for the Spring 2023 semester are open, with the first day of classes being January 18, 2023. More information is available at https://VaYUusa.org. For further details, contact: [email protected] or call +1 ‪(747) 228-2987 to speak to an Admissions Counselor.

