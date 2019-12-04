North America's Largest Glass Recycler Selects Ntirety As Trusted Partner for Digital Transformation

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Materials, Inc. (SMI), North America's largest glass recycler, today announced that they have selected Ntirety as their trusted managed cloud services provider to drive digital transformation of their IT Infrastructure. Ntirety is the only managed solutions provider that guarantees continuous improvements via its Guidance Level Agreements (GLAs), to proactively reduce risks and optimize costs.

"With Ntirety as our trusted managed cloud services partner, Strategic Materials no longer needs to spend time managing our own IT infrastructure management," said Tom Lytle, Vice President Information Technology, Strategic Materials. "Ntirety has helped us in every step of our Digital Transformation, handling the 'entirety' of our IT environment in both the public and private cloud, enabling us to focus on our mission of delivering excellent service to our customers. Ntirety has allowed our IT team to shift from managing operational risk to creating a future-ready, agile enterprise."

SMI approached Ntirety to streamline and modernize their information technology infrastructure and move select applications to the cloud. In collaboration with SMI's IT team, Ntirety developed a digital transformation roadmap, spearheading a journey to the Cloud to free SMI from the burden of infrastructure management.

"Legacy IT infrastructure is often a roadblock to businesses looking to achieve future-ready and secure infrastructure," said Emil Sayegh, Chief Executive Officer of Ntirety. "In partnership with SMI's IT Team, Ntirety developed a cloud journey and digital transformation plan enabling SMI's IT to operate faster and more nimbly, driving business value and accelerating SMI's time-to-market with new capabilities."

Ntirety now manages all of SMI's IT infrastructure through the following services:

24/7 Database Management: Continuous support, data base optimization, and on-demand Microsoft SQL service

Business Intelligence: Ntirety moved SMI off a legacy and inefficient business intelligence application, to Microsoft's PowerBI for more advanced functionality and control enabling SMI's management to make infinitely more precise and timely decisions

Monitoring & Insights: Comprehensive 24x7x365 monitoring services and deep infrastructure insights delivered monthly through the Industry's Only Guidance Level Agreements, freeing up SMI's IT team from the burden of 24x7 management

Cloud Operations: Full-stack operational support of a cloud environment that supports all of SMI's critical IT operations

By partnering with Ntirety, SMI has successfully modernized its legacy IT infrastructure, driving business and financial growth.

About Ntirety

Ntirety is the only Managed Solutions Provider for multi-cloud solutions with guaranteed business outcomes. Our solutions enable a future-ready, agile enterprise backed by the industry's first and only Guidance Level Agreements™ (GLAs): actionable insights that improve mission-critical application availability, performance, security and cost. Our engineers in North America, Europe, and Asia deliver solutions that shift tactical Enterprise IT operations to business transformation for thousands of global customers. With fourteen data centers around the world, Ntirety also ensures strict compliance to PCI, HITRUST, HIPAA, FERPA, and GDPR guidelines and regulations. For more information, visit www.ntirety.com .

About Strategic Materials

With over a 100-year history, Strategic Materials is North America's largest and most comprehensive glass recycler, with nearly 50 locations in the United States and Canada. The company focus has been and continues to be on creating value for customers through innovation and continuous improvement. The company is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient glass production, providing customers and suppliers with economical and environmentally viable solutions for reuse of waste streams including glass and plastic. For more information, visit www.strategicmaterials.com.

