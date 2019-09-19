North America's Largest Publisher of CTE and Elective Courses Promotes Jerry Wooden to President of eDynamic Learning

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's largest publisher of Career and Technical Education (CTE) and elective courses for middle and high schools, has announced the promotion of Jerry Wooden to President of eDynamic Learning. Over the past two years, Jerry has served as the company's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and has proven to be a strong leader by continuously driving the business forward. He created the current sales infrastructure and led that team to generate substantial growth. Jerry also developed the marketing division and created a collaborative relationship between sales and the broader organization. His intense focus on positive, growth-driven outcomes and serving the customers' needs has propelled the company to improve every day. While Jerry will take on his new duties as President, his primary focus will remain on sales.

"Jerry is passionate about continuing the vision of eDynamic Learning to empower schools by offering high-quality career and elective learning experiences to their students, and I look forward to our journey together," said Kevin Viau, Founder of eDynamic Learning.

Jerry also recently hired Tyler Wood to serve as the new Vice President of Marketing. With over twenty-five years of success in K12 education, Tyler brings an extensive background and experience from her years at Apple, Cogent Education, and Odysseyware.

"It's an exciting time to be leading eDynamic Learning. CTE has evolved and expanded, offering all students an opportunity to explore their future before committing their time, energy, and financial resources. They have more opportunities than ever before to prepare and secure a prosperous and rewarding career," said Jerry Wooden, President of eDynamic Learning. "We have a strong team in place to continue our ongoing mission to develop, market, and sell programs of studies to schools in pathways that lead students toward industry-recognized certifications."

eDynamic Learning is the largest publisher of CTE and elective courses in North America and is the only publisher solely dedicated to developing programs of study in pathways leading to industry-recognized certifications. With over 140 courses available on all technology platforms and devices, the eDynamic Learning curriculum is used in a variety of online and blended learning models and provides a dependable, user-friendly design with high-quality content and a flexible framework that allows educators to customize the courses to meet their needs. To learn more, visit www.edynamiclearning.com .

