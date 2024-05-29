NORTH AMERICA'S LARGEST SUPERYACHT DESTINATION DEBUTS OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ZAHA HADID ARCHITECTS Post this

"These new details allow us to share more about the development in a yet-to-be-seen perspective", said Ra'anan Ben-Zur, Habacoa CEO & Developer. "This project will truly redefine super-yachting and luxury living, creating an upscale, sophisticated lifestyle."

The Yacht Club and Nightclub & Casino are two important offerings within Habacoa, creating the social epicentre for the entire development. Each building will integrate sustainable technologies, harness renewable energy sources, and use environmentally responsible materials. An important focus will be placed on blurring the lines with nature, ensuring seamless connection to the inherent beauty of the island.

"Respecting the natural beauty and integrity of South Abaco, we envisioned our design through a sustainable lens", said Juan Ignacio Aranguren, Associate Director, Zaha Hadid Architects. "This project has been deeply influenced by meticulous attention to environmental considerations."

Yacht Club

An architectural landmark visible from the horizon, the Yacht Club will be 25,000-square-foot awe-inspiring design that features a unique roof that evokes the fluid movement of waves and direct cooling sea breezes throughout its interiors. Integrating sustainable design features to maximize natural ventilation and daylight while also reducing energy consumption, the club will be cocooned by gardens and showcase a members' restaurant & bar, open-air terraces, and a hub for curated events & programming.

Nightclub & Casino

This entertainment destination has been carefully imagined with a virtually transparent design. Complete with a private 5,000-square-foot gaming floor, the design is also characterised by unique roof lines that are distinctly different from the Yacht Club, yet also inspired by the movement of water. The architectural concept revolves around undulating forms that connect with the marina and define all the covered outdoor spaces. It will include two separate lobbies, catering to the night club and casino, providing distinct user experiences while enhancing privacy and security.

ESG

Habacoa's developers are committed to the most responsible approach to sustainability and the preservation of the island's natural ecosystems. The site's existing deep-water minimizes disruption to the shoreline and marine habitats, while sustainable construction methods on land will create a majority of the development. Working with marine biologists and local environmental bodies, any corals impacted by construction will be transplanted to vetted locations where they can safely flourish.

This commitment extends to energy usage, where the project will have extensive use of solar power. Taking advantage of the Bahamas' optimal weather conditions, renewable energy generation and storage technologies will contribute to meeting Habacoa's energy requirements. The masterplan also incorporates rainwater harvesting infrastructure for potable water supplies while wastewater recycling in a centralized plant will be used for other needs.

Habacoa will also generate social-economic benefits to the Bahamas by providing investment in the community, historical preservation, and infrastructure upgrading – all to help generate over 1,000 local jobs throughout development and another 600+ permanent jobs when the project is fully operational.

For more information and to discover Habacoa, visit habacoa.com. Access to hi-res renderings can be found HERE.

About Habacoa

Projected to open in early 2027, Habacoa will be the largest superyacht marina in North America and the Bahamas' newest luxury residential community. Surrounded by 20,000 acres of Abaco National Park in the Bahamas, Habacoa will boast a state-of-the-art marina sized for the largest yachts on the seas, ultra-luxury residences, as well as world-class dining and shopping, live entertainment offerings, recreational water sports and beach experiences and more – all conceived and designed to delight yacht owners, their crews, and residents, while attracting visitors and bolstering economic opportunities for the region. For a virtual tour, please visit habacoa.com/virtual-tour/.

About Zaha Hadid Architects

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) redefined architecture for the 21st century with a repertoire of projects that have captured imaginations across the globe. Creating buildings uniquely tailored to the communities they serve, ZHA has been awarded the highest honors from professional and academic institutions worldwide. Founded by Zaha Hadid in 1979, ZHA is one of the world's most consistently inventive architectural studios—and has been for four decades. These decades of pioneering research are inscribed within our architecture to become more spatially inventive, more structurally efficient, more technologically advanced, and more environmentally considerate with every new design. Combining innovative architectural solutions with ecologically sound materials and sustainable construction practices, we do not look at the disparate parts, but work to understand them as a whole to meet the aspirations of each new generation.

