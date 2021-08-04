North America's Original Immersive Van Gogh Los Angeles is now Open at The Iconic Former Amoeba Music Building

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums announce the highly anticipated grand opening today of Immersive Van Gogh , the original experiential celebration of the work of renowned post-impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh, at Lighthouse Artspace Los Angeles (6400 Sunset Boulevard, in Hollywood), a 55,000 square-foot facility which formerly served as the iconic Amoeba Music Building.

Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of Van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination. Designed by Creator and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi and featuring music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, the production harnesses 119,000 frames of captivating video totaling 148,000,000 pixels and 500,000+ cubic feet of projections, bringing the painter's masterpieces to life. Acclaimed Creative Director David Korins ("Hamilton," "Dear Evan Hansen") has created custom design elements for the Los Angeles debut. These include:

Neon Starry Night Ceiling, which is inspired by one of Van Gogh's most beloved paintings, Starry Night , pays homage to the exterior illumination of the iconic Amoeba Music building and features intricate designs made out of neon lights. The ceiling is meant to unify the lobby and bar space while casting an electric and abstract rock vibe down into the room.

which is inspired by one of Van Gogh's most beloved paintings, , pays homage to the exterior illumination of the iconic Amoeba Music building and features intricate designs made out of neon lights. The ceiling is meant to unify the lobby and bar space while casting an electric and abstract rock vibe down into the room. The Sunflower Bar offers a closer look at one of Van Gogh's most prominent subjects, sunflowers beloved not just for their beauty but also for his ability to get his hands on them easily and inexpensively. The Sunflower Bar is wrapped with thousands of flowers and will provide visitors with an array of refreshments.

offers a closer look at one of Van Gogh's most prominent subjects, sunflowers beloved not just for their beauty but also for his ability to get his hands on them easily and inexpensively. The Sunflower Bar is wrapped with thousands of flowers and will provide visitors with an array of refreshments. Absinthe Nook explores Van Gogh's complicated and seductive relationship with "the green fairy," which offers patrons the opportunity to step inside a fever dream experience based on the legend and lore of absinthe.

explores Van Gogh's complicated and seductive relationship with "the green fairy," which offers patrons the opportunity to step inside a fever dream experience based on the legend and lore of absinthe. Letters from Vincent is an activation based on an artificial intelligence program created from the digital scans of over 1,000 letters Vincent van Gogh wrote to his brother Theo. The installation allows guests to ask Vincent a question and have him respond with a one-of-a-kind customized letter directly addressed to the individual.

is an activation based on an artificial intelligence program created from the digital scans of over 1,000 letters van Gogh wrote to his brother Theo. The installation allows guests to ask a question and have him respond with a one-of-a-kind customized letter directly addressed to the individual. Oversize Portrait is an oversized reproduction of a self-portrait of Van Gogh, which allows people to not only appreciate the intimacy and nuances of the work (and get a chance to look deeper into his eyes and heart) but to also gives a greater understanding of his exquisite individual brushstrokes and muscularly specific way of painting.

"Creating some of the unique and magical elements that are found within the walls of the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit's Los Angeles venue has been both a humbling, yet very exciting experience," said Korins. "For this particular venue's gallery space, I took the bones of Massimiliano's insightful and poetic piece and added new vantage points, intricate mirrored sculptures, and secret spaces to create a truly unique experience for our Angeleno guests."

The Los Angeles presentation of Immersive Van Gogh is the newest staging of the blockbuster exhibit, having already opened to tremendous acclaim in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, and New York with additional openings scheduled for 16 cities across North America, including Phoenix, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and more . Since its North American premiere in July 2020, more than 2.1 million tickets have been sold to Immersive Van Gogh, making it the most popular attraction currently in North America.

"Immersive Van Gogh is unique in that the world-famous art of Vincent van Gogh is brought to life from some of today's most gifted artists, including Italy's Massimiliano Siccardi, who for 30 years has been pioneering immersive exhibitions in Europe, Italian composer Luca Longobardi and of course, our Creative Director David Korins," said Ross. "We are beyond excited for our Los Angeles guests to experience this truly magical, multi-dimensional experience celebrating one of the greatest painters who ever lived."

"Beyond the thrill of welcoming audiences to Immersive Van Gogh, we're delighted to bring audiences back to the Vinyl District of Hollywood," says Diana Rayzman, Producer & Co-Founder of Impact Museums. "We encourage our guests to explore the many restaurants, hotels, and small businesses around our Lighthouse Artspace venue in Los Angeles."

The walk-through installation has been designed with health and safety as a priority. Admissions will be limited according to Los Angeles' capacity guidelines with touchless ticket-taking, hand sanitizer stations, and social distancing markers prominent throughout the venue, and digitally projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. All guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit to Immersive Van Gogh per current Los Angeles guidelines.

With approximately 65 state-of-the-art projectors illuminating over the exhibit space, visitors to Immersive Van Gogh will be encircled from head-to-toe in Van Gogh's brushstrokes and colors, including animated details from works such as Self Portrait with Felt Hat (1887), Bedroom in Arles (1888), Irises (1889) and Starry Night (1889).

Tickets and Venue Information

Tickets for the exhibition are on sale now at www.vangoghla.com . Tickets range in price from $29.99 for kids to $99.99 for VIP Flex tickets, which come with priority access, flexible admission, a limited-edition poster, a souvenir laminate, and a Van Gogh cushion. Basic timed tickets are $49.99.

As the Official Card Sponsor of the Immersive Van Gogh in Los Angeles, American Express® Card Members can purchase exclusive PRIME tickets by visiting vangoghla.com

The Los Angeles venue for Immersive Van Gogh is the Lighthouse Artspace Los Angeles (6400 Sunset Boulevard, in Hollywood). The 55,000 square foot venue provides limited on-site parking for patrons. The parking entrance may be accessed on Cahuenga Boulevard. For more information about the original Immersive Van Gogh, visit https://www.vangoghla.com/ or call 844-307-4644. Follow the exhibition on social media on Facebook and Instagram . For images, click here, and for video, click here .

SOURCE Lighthouse Immersive

Related Links

https://lighthouseimmersive.com/

