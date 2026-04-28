North and Payments Dive Collaborate on 2026 Playbook

Fintech experts examine the overlooked costs of fragmented payment systems

TROY, Mich., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North, a U.S.-based leader in fintech and payment solutions, and Payments Dive, a premier source for payments industry news, have teamed to produce a comprehensive playbook: "The Hidden Cost of Fragmented Payment Systems."

The partnership is part of North's ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge payments technology, as well as of-the-moment thought leadership for businesses.

The playbook, authored by Sylvie Tremblay of Payments Dive, delves into a common business practice: Spreading services across multiple payment providers. Many businesses see this tactic as an optimal way to achieve cost efficiency, taking an a la carte approach to providers' menu of services.

But as Tremblay and North's experts posit, the benefits of this practice can be misleading — and it is often more costly and time-consuming than a unified, streamlined payment system.

North's best minds offer their insights

Payments Dive called on two of North's leading subject matter experts to contribute to the playbook. Bryan Long is North's Senior Director of Product Management, overseeing the company's innovative North Developer platform; Nate Serianni serves as North's Vice President of Enterprise Sales.

Long and Serianni state in the playbook that, with few exceptions, most businesses benefit from a unified approach to their payment processing.

"No business sets out to pursue a fragmented strategy," Serianni notes, "but that's often exactly what ends up happening as companies incrementally add new solutions to their tech stack to address specific pain points." And, as Long points out, "when you're adopting a number of point solutions, you often don't have the capability to truly tailor each one to your needs, so you're just paying for the functionality you use. The end result is redundancy across your payment strategy."

The playbook also delves into the challenges of maintaining compliance across multiple vendors as well as the complexities of engaging with numerous integrations. The piece concludes with advice to help merchants and businesses evaluate their environments and make the best, most-informed decisions regarding their payment solutions.

Listen to a podcast on unified payments featuring North's Bryan Long.

About North

Founded in 1992, North is a leading financial technology company building innovative, frictionless, end-to-end payment solutions for businesses of all sizes and industry types. North's superior solutions span the entire payment ecosystem, from development, to partnerships that expand the landscape, creating a flexible universe that supports growth and scale for small businesses and merchants, as well larger enterprises with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume. Experience easy-to-manage operations and payments infrastructure with a user-friendly merchant portal, end-to-end processing capabilities, and personalized support.

For more information, please visit www.north.com.

About Payments Dive

Payments Dive provides in-depth journalism and insight into the most impactful news and trends shaping payments. The newsletters and website cover topics such as retail, banking, restaurants, and more.

Payments Dive is a leading publication operated by Informa TechTarget. Their business journalists spark ideas and shape agendas for 14 million decision makers in competitive industries.

For more information, visit their site.

SOURCE North