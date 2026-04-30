Seven Years of Green: North Maintains 100% Renewable Energy Streak with G100 Certification

The company continues its commitment to a green future with Switch recognition for 2025.

TROY, Mich., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North, a leader in financial technology and payment processing solutions, is proud to announce it has been awarded the Switch Sustainability Certificate for the 2025 calendar year. This recognition highlights North's continued commitment to environmental stewardship by utilizing 100% renewable energy within the Switch data center ecosystem.

Switch cert

The 2025 certificate confirms that Switch has retired 373 Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) on behalf of North. These credits ensure that North's energy consumption at Switch's premier data center facilities remains 100% green. Furthermore, these RECs comply with Greenpeace's stringent principles of locality, additionality, and sustainability, ensuring that the energy used supports the growth of new renewable resources in the regions where Switch operates.

"Receiving the Switch Sustainability Certificate for another year is a testament to our ongoing mission to integrate sustainability into the core of our operations," said Andy Bolin, Chief Information Officer for North. "By partnering with Switch, we ensure that the data powering our payment innovations does not come at the cost of the planet's health."

This achievement is a cornerstone of North's broader environmental strategy. As detailed in the company's latest blog update, Earth Day 2026: How North is Turning Commitments into Action, North is aggressively moving beyond mere pledges to implement measurable changes across its entire value chain. From reducing carbon footprints in physical office locations, to optimizing digital infrastructure through green partnerships, North is dedicated to a more sustainable future for the fintech industry.

For the seventh consecutive year, North has secured Switch's highest renewable energy honor, the G100 certification, reinforcing our unwavering commitment to environmental leadership.

About North

Founded in 1992, North is a leading financial technology company building innovative, frictionless, end-to-end payment solutions for businesses of all sizes and industry types. North's superior solutions span the entire payment ecosystem, from development, to partnerships that expand the landscape, creating a flexible universe that supports growth and scale for small businesses and merchants, as well larger enterprises with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume. They offer easy-to-manage operations and payments infrastructure with a user-friendly merchant portal, end-to-end processing capabilities, and personalized support.

For more information, please visit www.north.com.

About Switch

Switch was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company is a leader in exascale data-center ecosystems, edge data-center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions, and next-generation technology innovation.

Since January, 2016, all Switch data centers have run on 100% renewable energy. The company had 2021 goals of net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions, which the company achieved — and has continued to this day.

Switch Founder, Chairman, and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 700 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solution ecosystems. Roy's motto is, "If you put good energy out into the world, good energy will come back to you."

Visit switch.com for more information.

SOURCE North