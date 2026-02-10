North Stars Shine Bright at ETA Conference

Sales, Compliance, and Product professionals honored at TRANSACT 2026

TROY, Mich., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North, a U.S.-based leader in fintech and payment solutions, is pleased to announce that four of its team members have garnered top honors from the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) for exceptional achievements in the payments industry.

Amy Stubbs, Senior Relationship Manager at PayTrace , and Larry Sandoval, Business Development Director for North's National Sales Group, were named to ETA's 2026 list of Top Payment Sales Professionals.

Erica Lin, Vice President of Product Management for Payanywhere and Payments Hub, and Bruce Rice, Vice President of Compliance at North, were both named to ETA's "Forty under 40" list, which recognizes rising, high-achieving players in the payments industry.

This year's honorees join their North peers who won in 2025 . The awards are part of ETA's annual TRANSACT conference, a premier payment industry event.

Winners' words of gratitude

"To say I'm honored would be an understatement," said Stubbs. "I am absolutely thrilled to be acknowledged by ETA for my work. And I am so proud to share this award with my colleagues — they elevate everything I do."

Sandoval noted, "I am extremely honored to be a recipient of this award. Being acknowledged by my colleagues is the greatest compliment I could receive, and I am incredibly proud to represent North and the family of people who make all of the magic happen."

North's "Forty Under 40" winners also noted the essential value of teamwork in reaching their achievements.

"I am honored to be recognized by the ETA," Lin remarked. "I am fortunate to be surrounded by such dedicated and talented colleagues; together, we ensure that Payanywhere and Payments Hub continue to expand payment opportunities and simplify business management for our merchants."

Upon hearing of his award, Rice said, "I'm incredibly proud of the work I do at North, so it's very gratifying to be recognized by ETA. But my achievements are also my team's achievements, and I have to thank and applaud my hard-working team as I accept this award."

About the ETA awards.

The Top Sales Professionals Awards, which ETA debuted in 2024, recognize individuals from the payments industry who demonstrate exceptional passion and commitment to sales excellence in the field.

As its name suggests, "Forty under 40" honors up-and-coming individuals under the age of 40. These professionals are praised for the ways they change the payments game and their exceptional efforts to elevate the industry.

Stubbs, Sandoval, Lin, and Rice will be formally honored during ETA's annual TRANSACT event, which takes place in Atlanta, March 18-20, 2026.

In describing the importance of these awards, Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA, noted that, "these honorees are advancing payments through innovation, thought leadership, and a commitment to excellence. Their contributions are moving the industry forward in meaningful ways, and we are proud to recognize their achievements."





About North

Founded in 1992, North builds frictionless payment processing designed to simplify and grow business. They offer comprehensive solutions, from the front door to the back office, that include point of sale (POS) hardware, a fully integrated payment platform, and comprehensive merchant services to manage inventory, employees, and more.

North is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, North has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. North's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, ecommerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, North delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy.

For more information, please visit www.north.com.

About ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world's leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. Its members span the breadth of significant payments and fintech companies, from the largest incumbent players to the emerging disruptors in the U.S. and in more than a dozen countries around the world. ETA members make commerce possible by processing approximately $44 trillion annually in purchases and P2P payments worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.

For more information, visit www.electran.org .

