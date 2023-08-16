North Andover based Isovera Named to Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies For the First Time

News provided by

Isovera

16 Aug, 2023, 14:33 ET

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Through continuous growth year over year, digital marketing agency Isovera has ranked in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the first time, as one of America's fastest growing companies. Isovera is a full-service integrated digital marketing agency that accelerates business growth through authentic brand, marketing and digital solutions.

With 75% increase in growth in the past 3-years, Isovera is ranked #4947 on the Inc. 5000 list, in the top 155 companies in Massachusetts, and is nationally ranked in the top 485 digital marketing agencies.

Continue Reading

"With a continued goal for growth and deep understanding of what works, we are taking an innovative approach to our workforce, client base, and various new and unique ventures," said Matt Naffah, Partner and CEO of Isovera. "We pride ourselves on taking a hands-on role with each of our clients and provide our employees with room for creativity to unlock needle moving opportunities and sustainable solutions."

Isovera is a leading digital marketing and creative agency that has had tremendous growth year over year. Isovera has employees in four different time zones servicing more than 20 clients throughout the country.  National and regional creative brand work includes brands such as Peloton, WebMD TV, Cybereason, Cargometrics, CAES, Salem Five Bank, ProcessUnity, Germanna Community College and Champion Specialty Services.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Isovera joins the likes of Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands who gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

About Isovera
Isovera, a full-service digital marketing agency, stands out with its unique blend of authenticity and ingenuity. Believing in moving the needle for its clients, Isovera combines big agency thinking with small agency benefits, seamlessly uniting marketing and technology to deliver solutions that leave a measurable impact on your brand. With over 20 years of experience, Isovera offers a range of services, including agency of records, project-based engagements, and monthly success plans. For more information, please visit https://isovera.com/.

SOURCE Isovera

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.