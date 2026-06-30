North Arrow ABA Becomes a 100% Employee-Owned (ESOP) Autism Treatment Provider

Michigan-Based Company Becomes an ABA services ESOP, Empowering Employees and Reinforcing its Commitment to Community-Based Clinical Excellence

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Arrow ABA, a Michigan-based provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services in the treatment of autism, announced that it has become an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, one of only a few ESOP-owned ABA service providers in the country. Founded in 2020, North Arrow ABA has grown with a mission rooted in clinical excellence, ethical care, and meaningful outcomes for children and families impacted by autism and related developmental disorders. By becoming employee-owned, the organization is taking a bold step toward preserving its community-based roots.

North Arrow Employee-Owners

"This is about protecting who we are," said Jonathan Timm, M.S., BCBA, LBA, North Arrow's Founder. "Our employees are the heart of this organization. Becoming employee-owned allows us to build a future where the people providing care have a true stake in our client and company success, as well as a meaningful voice in our future strategy. We built this company from day one with an ESOP in mind, and with a very collaborative and transparent leadership culture."

An ESOP operates as a qualified retirement plan, investing in company stock on behalf of employees, thereby providing an ownership stake at no cost to the employee. Under this new structure, employees build wealth based on the company's financial success and their contributions to achieving outcomes for North Arrow clients.

"We're thrilled to bring an employee-ownership model to the ABA industry," said Michael Dow, North Arrow's Executive Director. "We felt that an ESOP best aligned with our values and emphasis on quality, responsible growth, and local decision-making over scale for the sake of scale. As the field of ABA service delivery continues to evolve, we hope to see North Arrow and more clinically-centered ownership models move to the forefront."

About North Arrow ABA

North Arrow ABA is a Michigan–based ABA provider dedicated to improving the lives of children with autism and related developmental disorders, when and where they need us. North Arrow was the first ABA provider in Michigan to be accredited by the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ), and is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan. Learn more about us and current career opportunities at http://northarrowaba.com.

Media Contact:

Macrina Cipa, Client Services Director

[email protected]

231-268-0185

SOURCE North Arrow ABA