North Bay Harbor Club celebrates community updates and friendships with ribbon-cutting ceremony

In support of and compliance with state COVID-19 guidelines, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place over the course of three 45 minute sessions allowing for 100 attendees each session. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot at a session by calling the community office at (810) 735-9422. Event session times are 5:30 – 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 – 7:15 p.m. Hand sanitizing stations and masks will be available for attendees. The event area will be sanitized between sessions.

Among the community updates that will be celebrated at North Bay Harbor Club include upgraded community docks, improved landscaping, and new signage. Other recently started projects such as a new grill and picnic area will be completed by the time of the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

North Bay Harbor Club is a community owned and operated by Havenpark Communities. Since taking ownership of the property two years ago, Havenpark has invested over $350 thousand in community upgrades and improvements.

"I absolutely love it here. It's a really nice, clean, quiet park," said Steven Plunkett, a North Bay Harbor Club resident. "I just moved in February. It's really close-knit and everyone looks out for everyone. People are friendly and it feels like home. This park is really a gem."

"The improvements are important to me because I want people to be happy where they live... It makes me feel good to know that there is pride in my community. When my residents come home at night, they can say, 'It makes me feel nice to live here,'" said Tiffany Simpson. Simpson is the community manager for both North Bay Harbor Club and Pine Ridge as well as a resident at North Bay Harbor Club.

"The community management has done a phenomenal job in building relationships with the residents at North Bay Harbor Club and in managing the various improvement projects. North Bay is a great example of how management and residents can work together to build a caring community, which is consistent with our mission at Havenpark," said Ramie Rajabi, COO of Havenpark Communities.

"North Bay has a pristine, lakeside setting and it's easy to see why it is a destination for so many of folks in this part of Livingston county. The residents here at North Bay Harbor Club take a lot of pride in their community and we make it our professional mission to ensure that they continue having a place that they can love coming home to," said Robbie Pratt, CEO of Havenpark Communities.

"Creating a caring community is at the center of our mission and North Bay Harbor Club is a great example of that mission in action. Everyone here has come together in a special way and we feel honored to be a part of it," said J. Anthony Antonelli, Chairman of Havenpark Communities.

Havenpark Communities makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Havenpark Communities believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership.

