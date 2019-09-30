North Bay Village Announces NBV100

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North Bay Village announces a series of design charrette events called NBV100, public planning meetings led by world-renowned DPZ CoDESIGN, beginning Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019.

"North Bay Village – as a densely populated community of three islands at sea level in the heart of Miami's famous Biscayne Bay -- is looking to the future, taking bold strides towards becoming a global model of sustainability and resilience," said Mayor Brent Latham, "The NBV100 master planning process is a major step towards realizing that vision, by engaging our residents and stakeholders in outlining the direction toward creation of a modern, efficient community built around our unrivaled 360-degree waterfront."

Village Manager, Dr. Ralph Rosado, announced the unveiling of a design charrette initiative to engage the community in helping plan the next 25 years of growth for North Bay Village, which celebrates its centennial in 2045. The public is encouraged to attend all meetings, each of which will be held at North Bay Village offices on 1666 Kennedy Causeway. The charrette, a series of public meetings, will take place on:



Wednesday, October 2nd

6 p.m. - Opening Presentation: Learn about the objectives and preliminary analysis

Thursday, October 3rd

6 pm - Pin-Up 1 Discuss the early design ideas

Friday, October 4th

6 pm - Progress Presentation: Input into the emerging design concepts

Tuesday October 15th

6 pm Closing Presentation: View the results of the week-long interactive process



In addition to the issues of resiliency, sustainable infrastructure, and open spaces, the charrette events seek to engage the public in realizing a vision to create walkability, a stronger connection to the water, a revitalized and more beautiful Kennedy Causeway, and optimum quality of life for North Bay Village residents.

Other issues, including commercial and residential development, real estate market and value creation, zoning and land use regulations and complete streets will also be examined.

