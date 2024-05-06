North Bay's Largest Fundraiser for Mental Healthcare, May 11

Hundreds head to China Camp State Park during Mental Health Awareness Month

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, May 11, hundreds of hikers and mountain bikers will hit the trails in China Camp State Park to raise funds and awareness about the North Bay's critical need for mental healthcare. The 3rd annual Bike + Hike 4 Buckelew is hosted by Buckelew Programs, the region's largest nonprofit provider of behavioral health services.

The event coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month, when the focus is on encouraging open conversations about mental illness and ending the stigma that prevents individuals from seeking help.

"We're in the midst of a national mental health crisis, which is mirrored here in the Bay Area," said Buckelew Programs CEO Chris Kughn. "Calls to our suicide and crisis hotline increased more than 24% between 2022 and 2023 to over 15,000 calls from five North Bay counties. We're projecting a 30% increase in call volume this year. Meanwhile, Sonoma County has had the Bay Area's second-highest rate of drug overdoses. And in Marin County, overdose deaths doubled in the past three years, primarily driven by opioids like fentanyl."

"Now is not the time to stay silent. We need to champion conversations and compassionate care for those who are struggling," Kughn added.

Buckelew Programs, which has provided treatment and housing for thousands of vulnerable North Bay residents since 1970, is focused on expanding access to care. Every penny raised on May 11 supports programs for people who, without services, would be at risk of homelessness, overdose, incarceration or death.

Bike + Hike 4 Buckelew intentionally takes place in a peaceful natural landscape – among oak woodlands with sweeping Bay views – where participants can experience the mental health benefits of being active in the great outdoors.

Event features all-ages bike rides and hikes, guided by WildCare naturalists, ranging from approximately 2 to 12 miles. Followed by a post-trail party with a gourmet picnic and live music by local reggae band Dubcraft.

Attendees are invited to register by May 9 at Bike4Buckelew.org .

DETAILS

When: May 11, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Miwok Meadows, China Camp State Park, San Rafael, CA

N. San Pedro Rd., Latitude, Longitude: 38.006572, -122.484627

Learn More and Register: Bike4Buckelew.org

About Buckelew Programs: Founded in 1970, Buckelew Programs is the North Bay's largest nonprofit provider of comprehensive behavioral health social services, delivering direct services to more than 3,000 individuals annually. In addition, Buckelew answers calls to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline from Marin, Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Mendocino county numbers. Counselors and trained volunteers answered 15,000 crisis calls in 2023. Buckelew's wide range of services for adults and children includes Counseling, Recovery, Service Navigation, Suicide Prevention and Supported Housing. Learn more at Buckelew.org . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X (Twitter).

