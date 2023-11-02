North Bethesda Martech Company Transformania Inc. Sells IP and Marketing Technology

News provided by

Transformania Inc.

02 Nov, 2023, 11:15 ET

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformania Inc., a venture-funded marketing technology company based in North Bethesda, Maryland, today announced that it has sold its proprietary data quality and enrichment technology and other IP for an undisclosed amount of cash and equity to an AI tech startup that is in stealth mode.

"Transformania's data quality platform will serve as a foundation for the next generation of marketing technology. We're confident that our vision for improving marketing campaign performance through automated personalization and data quality assurance will be realized," said Transformania founder and CEO Matthew Siegal. "The sale of Transformania technology is a win-win for our investors and future users of our platform."

The new company sees the challenges faced by firms seeking to build a more direct relationship with their customers, prospects, and stakeholder audience. The platform built by Transformania is the foundation for a solution that will deliver critical insights that drive meaningful connections with individuals in their target audience.

Media Relations
Transformania Inc.
888-626-4208

SOURCE Transformania Inc.

