North Boulder Dental Welcomes Boulder Native Adam Belford, DDS

BOULDER, Colo., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Boulder Dental is pleased to announce that Adam Belford, DDS, has joined the practice. A Boulder native with a strong clinical background and military dental experience, Dr. Belford brings a deep connection to the local community and a commitment to patient-centered dental care.

Dr. Adam Belford

Dr. Belford was born and raised in Boulder, Colorado, and attended Fairview High School before earning his Bachelor of Arts in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology from the University of Colorado Boulder. He went on to earn his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Creighton University School of Dentistry, where he graduated with honors.

After dental school, Dr. Belford began his career with the United States Army. He was first stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where he completed a one-year Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency.

Dr. Belford then practiced as a general dentist at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina, where he cared for the country's largest basic training population. After completing his military service, Dr. Belford looks forward to returning to Boulder and giving back to the community where his passion for helping others began.

Outside the office, Dr. Belford enjoys hiking, skiing, spending time outdoors, watching and attending Colorado sporting events, and spending time with his wife, Maddison, and their two daughters, Elsie and Lily.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Belford to our practice," said Paul A. Sica III, DMD, of North Boulder Dental. "His commitment to patient-centered care and strong clinical background make him a wonderful addition to our team and to the community we proudly serve."

North Boulder Dental provides comprehensive dental care for patients and families in Boulder, CO. The practice emphasizes compassionate care, individualized attention, prevention, patient empowerment, and long-term relationships with patients.

The practice offers a wide range of services designed to support oral health at every stage of life. North Boulder Dental also uses modern dental technology, including digital X-rays and iTero scanning, to support precise, efficient, and comfortable care.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining North Boulder Dental and becoming part of a team that clearly prioritizes patient care and a positive experience," said Dr. Adam Belford. "It means a lot to me to work in an environment that values both clinical excellence and genuine relationships with patients. I look forward to building trust and giving back to the community that shaped me into the person I am today."

North Boulder Dental provides a broad range of dental services for patients in Boulder and the surrounding area, including:

Preventive dentistry

Restorative dentistry

Cosmetic dentistry

Dental implants

Invisalign

Pediatric dentistry

Digital dentistry

Teeth whitening

Dental emergency care

About North Boulder Dental

North Boulder Dental is a dental practice in Boulder, Colorado, providing compassionate, comprehensive dental care for families, students, professionals, and patients throughout the community. The practice offers preventive, restorative, cosmetic, pediatric, emergency, implant, Invisalign, and digital dentistry services in a welcoming and modern environment.

For more information about North Boulder Dental or to schedule an appointment, contact North Boulder Dental at https://www.boulderdental.com/, 1001 North St, Boulder, CO 80304, or 303-447-1042. Prospective patients may contact the practice to learn more about available dental services and appointment options.

SOURCE North Boulder Dental