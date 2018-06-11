North Capital to Present at AICPA ENGAGE as Member of Startup Accelerator Cohort

SALT LAKE CITY, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North Capital Investment Technology, a market-leading provider of technology and brokerage services for exempt securities offerings, will present at AICPA ENGAGE as a member of the inaugural class of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants and CPA.com Startup Accelerator.

North Capital is recognized for its transaction platform, TransactCloud, which enables the offering, transacting, and settlement of exempt securities, including tokenized securities. North Capital's registered clearing broker-dealer, North Capital Private Securities (NCPS), has focused on exempt securities since 2010 and will begin providing custody of securities tokens later this summer. The firm also has applied to become an ATS (an SEC-compliant Alternative Trading System), to facilitate secondary trading of securities tokens.

"With the dramatic growth of private capital markets, at the expense of public markets, the need for standardized, compliant technology for exempt offerings had never been greater. TransactCloud meets this need with fundraising lifecycle solutions for issuers, registered intermediaries, and their service providers," said Jim Dowd, CFA, CPA, founder and CEO of North Capital. "We sincerely appreciate the support of the Association and CPA.com as we work to bring blockchain-enabled solutions to a broad audience to support the work of accounting and financial professionals."

North Capital was one of four firms accepted to this year's cohort. All members received an investment of $20,000 from CPA.com to continue the development of their technology, together with access to an elite team of subject-matter experts to tap for continued coaching and mentoring throughout the year.

"North Capital's use of blockchain technology in private markets has the ability to completely change how accountants track and audit the private securities offerings of their issuer clients and the private investments of their investor clients," said Mark Brooks, associate director of innovation and strategic partnerships at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants. "Their technology, developed and supported by a team that has extensive experience in financial services, has the ability to bring blockchain into mainstream use by finance professionals to solve a known, intractable problem."

Firms interested in learning more about North Capital's TransactCloud platform can learn more by visiting www.northcapital.com.

Firms attending AICPA ENGAGE June 9 - 14 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, can stop by the Association/CPA.com StartUp Accelerator booth, next to the AICPA Pavilion, to learn more about North Capital and its solutions.

ABOUT NORTH CAPITAL

North Capital provides comprehensive solutions to transact exempt token offerings, supporting ICO issuers and advisors, funding platforms, and other broker-dealers. Through North Capital Investment Technology and its registered broker-dealer North Capital Private Securities Corp., the firm also provides technology-enabled escrow, streamlined investor vetting (including KYC/AML and accredited investor verifications) and a wide range of other broker-dealer services. For more information, visit www.northcapital.com.



