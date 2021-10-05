North Carolina Business Surpasses 50,000 Google Reviews

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Pawn, headquartered in Raleigh Durham, announced that they have surpassed 50,000 Google Reviews across the company. "Our mission is to provide World Class Customer Service. Our team is the best in the business," says Bob Moulton who founded the company in 1987, "and this milestone is a great recognition of that."

According to BrightLocal, as many as eighty-two percent of consumers consult Google Reviews to learn more about a business before doing business with them. "We are very fortunate to have many, many long-time customers," Moulton explained, "but we also gained 46,326 new customers in the past 12 months, many of whom were able to learn more about us from their peers who have submitted Google Reviews. We find it very helpful in building trust."

Establishing trust among the community is key to National Pawn's decades of success and they were recently recognized by Better Business Bureau for 25 years of commitment. Moulton is also known for facilitating annual instrument giveaways at area schools. As someone whose family struggled economically to provide an instrument for Moulton to play in the band when he was in the 7th grade, He and National Pawn have donated over 4,000 band instruments and $68,000 cash to local school band programs and non-profits over the past 11 years.

A recent review noted "From the time I walked in until I left the store I felt I was a priority…" which is reflective of the company's culture, values, as well as their goal to change the perception of the pawn industry one customer at a time.

National Pawn has stores in Charlotte, Durham, Gastonia, Greensboro, Burlington, Hope Mills, Raleigh, Wilmington and Winston-Salem. For more information on National Pawn, visit nationalpawnshops.com.

About National Pawn:

National Pawn is a Triangle-based pawn retailer with 23 locations and 150+ team members across North Carolina. Over the past three decades, National Pawn has continued to be an industry leader, thanks to world class customer service, bright modern stores, quality products and tens of thousands of satisfied customers. National Pawn offers many services, including buying, selling and pawn loans. For more information, call (919) 790-2999, email [email protected] or visit www.nationalpawnshops.com.

