North Carolina Businesses Getting Energy Efficiency Upgrades for Zero Capital Cost with Inovis Energy

"The general contracting license will certainly help us with our shared savings model," Says Gabriel Andreson , President and Co-Founder Inovis Energy, Inc. "This will allow any company, regardless of budget, to be able to implement cost-saving energy-efficiency measures with Inovis. These projects are paid for by the savings, and once paid off, the customer will realize 100% of the savings, avoiding any up-front costs and in most cases realizing savings from the first day of the install."

Inovis Energy's business expansion continues in response to a national increase in energy efficiency initiatives. There is also a need during the COVID-19 pandemic to improve facilities' aging systems in preparation of full reopening. The expansion into North Carolina was a strategic decision, due to the state's growing trend towards these initiatives. Through this new location, Inovis Energy will prioritize:

Offering their shared savings model, to allow businesses to reduce their operating expense from day one without tapping into capital expense by paying for the project through the realized savings.

Continuing to implement proven energy efficiency solutions that lower energy usage for businesses across many sectors.

Increasing the availability of energy conservation initiatives for North Carolina based commercial and industrial organizations.

"I'm thrilled to be further supporting our Southeastern Division for Inovis Energy as another milestone in our company's growth strategy," said Dalton Ling , Vice-President and Co-Founder Inovis Energy, Inc. "We are particularly eager to tap the Carolina's active energy conservation initiatives and extend the effectiveness of the region's commitment to energy efficiency. The award of the general contracting license allows us to better help companies realize greater energy and financial savings, taking part of a wider range of programs."

This move will also strengthen Inovis Energy's existing Trade Ally status for Duke Energy as they continue their collaboration identifying potential customers, designing energy efficiency projects with a maximum incentive, and providing customers with ongoing support. By having a full understanding of existing rebate programs, Inovis Energy can offer their clients attractive projects with a high ROI. Because of their existing relationship, Inovis can help Duke Energy's customers to identify maximum potential rebate opportunities.

Facilities looking to take advantage of Inovis Energy's shared savings model should contact them immediately to schedule a no-cost energy assessment. Ideal projects include updating existing lighting to LED and energy efficient HVAC upgrades.

About Inovis Energy, Inc.

Inovis Energy is a full-service design/build energy efficiency firm with a mission to provide exceptional turn-key solutions to our expanding customer base. Our focus is on implementing cost effective sustainability solutions in an innovative way, based on each of our customers' specific goals. With over 30 years' experience in the industry, we are extremely well versed in lighting, mechanical, and renewable energy technologies, as well as incentive programs across the U.S. This comprehensive knowledge allows us to provide our customers with the highest value possible.

