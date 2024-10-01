North Carolina Community College System Launches Statewide Fund for Hurricane Helene Relief

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane Helene has left western North Carolina's community colleges and their communities reeling. Now, these colleges are stepping up to lead the recovery. To power their efforts, the North Carolina Community College System has launched the Hurricane Helene Community College Response and Recovery Fund.

This statewide fund aims to support both the affected colleges and their surrounding communities as they face widespread damage and disruptions. Donations to the fund will provide critical assistance for recovery efforts in the storm's aftermath, including restoring services and resources essential to students, faculty, and staff.

Hurricane Helene caused significant damage, leading to power outages, water shortages, and loss of communication services. With colleges at the heart of these communities, the challenges they face directly impact the region's recovery. The fund will ensure that community colleges have the necessary support to help their communities and students get back on their feet.

"This fund is about helping our community colleges and their surrounding areas rise again," said System President Jeff Cox. "By creating a statewide effort, we aim to empower these institutions to lead the recovery efforts, providing not just education but the essential support and hope their communities need during this challenging time."

More than 6,000 employees and nearly 74,000 students are impacted by the storm damage as colleges work to support their communities, with many serving as emergency responses locations and working to reestablish campus operations.

Donations can be made online by visiting www.NCCCF.org or www.nccommunitycolleges.edu/foundation and clicking on the "Give Today" button. The Hurricane Helene Community College Response and Recovery Fund is prominently featured as the top option in the dropdown menu on the donation page.

While the primary focus is on this statewide relief effort, individual donations can also be directed to specific community college foundations in the affected areas. A full list of these colleges and their foundation donation pages is available on the North Carolina Community Colleges Foundation website.

Additionally, the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund supports hurricane victims, their communities, and the recovery effort.

