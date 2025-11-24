North Carolina Community College System's Small Business Center Network Launches Statewide Startup Showdown, Powered by Wells Fargo

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Carolina Community College System's Small Business Center Network (SBCN) is launching the SBCN Startup Showdown, powered by Wells Fargo—a new statewide competition designed to support emerging entrepreneurs through mentorship, training, and $60,000 in startup funding. The initiative is made possible by the largest private gift in the history of the SBCN, in partnership with the NC Community Colleges Foundation and Wells Fargo, whose investment strengthens local economies and expands pathways to business ownership across the state.

[Photo by Josh Weaver, A-B Tech] (L to R) D’Andre Esposito, NC Community Colleges Foundation; April Priester, SBCN Startup Showdown, Powered by Wells Fargo Program Director; Anne Shaw, State Director, Small Business Center Network; North Carolina Community College System; Liz Isley, NCCCS Economic Development; Whitney Whitson, Executive Director, Wells Fargo; Michael L. Rogers, Commercial Banking Leader, Piedmont Triad and Western North Carolina, Wells Fargo

Applications open March 1, 2026, and close April 7, 2026. Sixteen finalists—two from each of the SBCN's eight regions—will be selected by late April to participate in a four-month development experience. Training begins in mid-May and culminates in a statewide pitch showcase and awards ceremony in Raleigh in August and September 2026.

Throughout the program, finalists will receive structured entrepreneurship training, one-on-one counseling from local Small Business Center advisors, pitch development support, professional business planning tools, and up to $500 in customized consulting from subject-matter experts. Participants will also complete the SBCN's eight-week online Pitch It! course and engage with statewide peers, mentors, and partners.

"This initiative is especially meaningful as communities across the country recognize Small Business Saturday," said Anne Shaw, State Director of the Small Business Center Network. "While we celebrate existing small businesses, this program invests in the people who are just getting started. The SBCN Startup Showdown gives new founders the guidance, capital, and confidence needed to move from idea to launch—no matter where they live in North Carolina."

The $60,000 funding pool will be awarded to the top three entrepreneurs and their supporting Small Business Centers. Winners will also receive a professionally produced pitch video, statewide visibility through public voting, and a one-year local Chamber of Commerce membership.

"Wells Fargo has a long and proud tradition of supporting entrepreneurs," said Suzie Koonce, Senior Consultant for Social Impact & Sustainability at Wells Fargo. "When small businesses grow, communities grow—and we are proud to support this effort in its inaugural year."

Key Dates

Applications Open: March 1, 2026

Applications Close: April 7, 2026

Finalists Announced: Late April 2026

Training Begins: Mid-May 2026

Statewide Showcase & Awards: August–September 2026

About the Partners

The NC Community College System's Small Business Center Network provides no-cost counseling, training, and resources to entrepreneurs through centers at all 58 community colleges. The NC Community Colleges Foundation partners with donors and organizations to expand opportunity and economic mobility statewide, including serving as the philanthropic partner for this initiative. Wells Fargo is a leading financial services institution with a longstanding commitment to supporting small business growth and community development.

