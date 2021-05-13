North Carolina Community Colleges Will Now Award College Credit for Cambridge International's Advanced Courses

RALEIGH, N.C., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges has adopted a comprehensive credit for prior learning policy that includes Cambridge Assessment International Education's (Cambridge International) AS- and A-Level examinations. With this recent policy change, institutions in the North Carolina Community College System will now award college credit to any student earning an E grade on Cambridge International Advanced examinations, giving AS- and A-Level courses the same college credit opportunities as other advanced courses offered to students.

Cambridge Advanced examinations are taken in schools across 35 states and the District of Columbia. Dr. Matthew Hayes, the Deputy Superintendent of Academics for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said: "Our collaboration with Cambridge International allows us to provide rigorous, internationally benchmarked coursework to our students. Our district's goal is to prepare all of our students to lead productive lives and reach their full potential in college and career. The recent decision to allow credit for Cambridge International AS- and A-Level examinations is a great step forward to give students recognition for their hard work and achievement while in high school."

Each year, nearly 1 million students study in Cambridge programs worldwide, making more than 2 million exam entries. First introduced in the U.S. in 1995, the Cambridge International program has grown rapidly in popularity. Over the past decade, Cambridge Advanced exams in the U.S. have grown by over 200%. More Cambridge Advanced coursework and exams are now taken in the US than in any other country.

"The decision made by the State Board of Community Colleges increases students' access to opportunities to succeed in North Carolina institutions and their future endeavors," said Mark Cavone, Cambridge International Regional Director, North America. "The Cambridge curriculum is a flexible integrated program that challenges and engages students across achievement levels, and its assessments and supports are designed to be accessible for all students."

Cambridge International AS- & A- Levels are part of an internationally benchmarked program that allows students to earn college-level credit in high school. Cambridge International uniquely provides an instructional system across four stages (Primary through Advanced) aligning rigorous curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment for all students in grades K-12. More than 800 U.S. colleges and universities, including all public North Carolina institutions, recognize Cambridge courses and examinations.

About Cambridge International

Cambridge International prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of Cambridge Assessment, a department of the University of Cambridge. Our international qualifications are recognized by the world's best universities and employers, giving students a wide range of options in their education and career. As a not-for-profit organization, we devote our resources to delivering high-quality educational programs that can unlock learners' potential.

