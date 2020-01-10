North Carolina Company Piper Lou Donates $50,000 to help fight Australia Wildfires

CLAYTON, N.C., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina based company Piper Lou Collection is raising funds to fight the Australia Wildfires. The online retailer is using the sale of its products to crowdsource donations to the Australian Red Cross. To this point, they have donated over $50,000 and plan to extend that above & beyond $100,000, which is their current goal.

Piper Lou is donating 100% of Net Profits from its "Hearts for Australia" Campaign directly to the Australian Red Cross. Their large following on social media has helped bolster the company's efforts.

Thousands of Hearts for Australia hoodies being printed and shipped from the production warehouse. Laser Etched Tumblers being produced at the Clayton, NC Piper Lou headquarters. Piper Lou, who's known for it's sarcastic and customizable tumblers, however has a charitable program that's given back to over 50 causes around the world since 2016.

"Our brand has such an amazing following of customers and supporters. They really have rallied around this cause with us. We like to call what we do Fashion with a Function. We are able to give customers a great product that is directly tied to a great cause. Furthering the awareness of how drastic these fires are is paramount to helping aid the relief efforts," said Corey Rush, CEO of Piper Lou.

At least 25 people have been killed, many communities and ecosystems completely destroyed, and an estimated loss of 1 billion animals. The chaos is inviting the opportunity for humans to display tremendous acts of compassion. Relief efforts from celebrities have been impactful as awareness continues to grow. Comedian Celeste Barber raised over $32 million dollars on Facebook, breaking the platform's fundraising record. Chris Hemsworth has also donated $1 million along with many other celebs.

"Our goal is to raise over $100,000 and hopefully much more. If we are but a blip on the radar of what is being donated, that is great as it means much more aid is being delivered to Australia in a time of need. I cannot fathom the pain they are experiencing at the moment," said Keegan Rush, Co-Founder of Piper Lou.

Piper Lou sells Tumblers, Hats, T-Shirts, Hoodies, etc. All of these items are available in the donation's items referenced above.

If you would like to support the cause and purchase one of the items that donate to the wildfire relief, please visit www.piperloucollection.com today.

"Our goal is to raise over $100,000 or more. If we are but a blip on the radar of what is being donated, that is great as it means much more aid is being delivered. I can't fathom the pain they are experiencing at the moment," said Keegan Rush, Co-Founder of Piper Lou. Piper Lou sells Tumblers, Hats, apparel, etc. Since 2016, Piper Lou has donated to over 50 causes and charities with similar campaigns around the globe.

If you would like to support the cause and purchase one of the items that donate to the wildfire relief, please visit www.piperloucollection.com today.

