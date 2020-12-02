North Carolina Custom Wall Décor Company Donates Intubation Boxes to Rural Texas Hospitals

After looking for ways to be part of the fight against the novel coronavirus, the company was able to leverage their skills in customizing materials like acrylic, by conducting rapid prototyping in collaboration with regional Anesthesiologists, Pulmonologists & ER Doctors. As part of this effort, GD recently manufactured and donated 28 of the medical devices to 14 TORCH affiliated hospitals.

"We're so proud of this collaboration with TORCH, and of our extended Team's ability to rapidly innovate in ways that can potentially save lives," said Geo Krieg, President of Graphik Dimensions, parent company to internationally recognized brands Graphik Printworks and pictureframes.com. "Our organization is always living the question of what it means to embody conscious business, and we're honored to carry that spirit onward to help these rural and community hospitals that typically receive far fewer resources than hospitals in larger communities." GD's ongoing commitment to communities has included donations to ethical, sustainable organizations, arts education, breast cancer awareness, universities, and other non-profit groups. The company recently donated custom acrylic safety barriers to local homeless shelters and hospitals in a further effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The intubation boxes will certainly be beneficial in adding to the safety of the Care Providers in our Emergency Room," said Steve Deatrick, Hospital Administrator of Riceland Medical Center in Winnie, Texas. It's a service that GD has been dedicated to providing for organizations and communities in need, since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, when the company expanded production of essential products such as acrylic safety barriers, social distancing floor decals, and custom health signage. In keeping with the company's ethos, the intubation boxes can be outfitted with a variety of optional features and are available in both adult and children's sizes. It is evidence of the company's core strengths, which VP of Business Operations Rodney Suggs described as "nimbleness in customization, innovation and product development."

Donation requests can be submitted to Rodney Suggs at 336-289-7970 or to the company's business solutions team at [email protected].

Graphik Dimensions is a zero-landfill company that has been a dynamic, values-driven industry leader in fine art printing, framing and wall décor since 1965. Driven to explore the vast potential of employee empowerment and corporate culture as an uplifting force in the world, the company is host to a family of brands, including pictureframes.com, Graphik Printworks and USA Salvage. The company was founded by Artists for Creators of all kinds and is guided by its "C4" values of Community, Collaboration, Consciousness and Creativity. They are devoted to printing, framing, upcycling and making the world a more beautiful place. Visit www.GraphikPrintworks.com for more information or call 866-662-3373.

